Former Coach Sees Griezmann As ‘Sad’ Alongside Lionel Messi At FC Barcelona

This week, Antoine Griezmann found himself the subject of controversy when France Football published a sensational report on his predicament at FC Barcelona.

Claiming to have exclusive quotes from the player, the Ballon d’Or-awarding magazine detailed how the 28-year-old, despite being the embodiment of positivity in public and reportedly impressing his colleagues with his humility, felt ‘isolated’ at the Camp Nou.

Shockingly, it was also added that Griezmann felt they were ‘jealous’ of his World Cup success with France and that he may be forced to seek a transfer in the summer given that his wife Erika “complains to her friends that she has a lack of a social life and misses the capital [city of Madrid]”.

On the same day that this story emerged, Catalan daily newspaper SPORT attempted to quell any potential fallout by stating that it was unable to confirm the validity of these supposed quotes.

“Nothing could be further from reality,” wrote Miki Soria on Tuesday afternoon. “These ‘comments’ do not exist. SPORT has learned that the forward has never spoken with France Football nor has he given them an interview. The comments which he supposedly said have never been said, not even to those closest to him,” it was clarified.

Later, Griezmann, through his representatives, distanced himself entirely from the matter by publicly denying that any conversation was held with France Football either in private or on the record, but this hasn’t prevented from others who know him well from speaking out.

In an interview with Esports Cope, Grizi’s first ever coach, Martin Lasarte, who oversaw him at Real Sociedad, admitted that he saw his former charge as “sad” but ruled out that there is an “ego” problem with Barca’s captain and main star Lionel Messi.

“I don’t think it [his sadness] is because he isn’t the best, because he is very clear on who is the best,” added Lasarte, before going on to suggest that Griezmann has “surely” “managed to fulfill a dream, by playing alongside Messi”.

Instead, Lasarte put Griezmann’s mood down to technical difficulties, because as the forward is “very intelligent”, he becomes sad if things “do not go as he wants”.

Shoehorned onto the left wing despite succesfully operating as a central target man for Atletico Madrid and Les Bleus, Lasarte noted that “in the games prior Luis Suarez’s injury”, “it seemed that there was beginning to be a chemistry” among the frontline ‘MSG’ trident of Messi, Suarez and Griezmann.

Any progress undone by El Pistolero’s knee knock, however, which will keep him out of action until mid-April at least, Griezmann has also not been aided by having to adapt to a second new system under a second new coach following the firing of Ernesto Valverde.

On Saturday, when the Blaugrana take to the field against high-flying Getafe under the command of Quique Setien, Griezmann will attempt to put this episode behind him and hopefully rediscover form that has escaped him since a brace away at Ibiza in the Copa del Rey a fortnight ago.

