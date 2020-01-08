Home Business Former WWE Castoff Is Finding Major Success With AEW
written by Forbes January 8, 2020
WWE Dasha Gonzalez

Credit: WWE.com – Oberhausen

As a new wrestling promotion, All-Elite Wrestling must highlight each of its unique resources to continue to show its value to an industry that has been dominated by WWE for decades.

One way to do that is to continue to elevate its rival’s overlooked and dismissed talents. One of the latest examples of this is AEW Dark co-host Dasha Gonzalez. The 31-year-old was signed to WWE from 2014-19 until she was released after a rather nondescript tenure with NXT that included some in-ring work and a role as a backstage interviewer.

The former fitness model made her AEW debut in October in the aforementioned role, and she has quickly become a fan favorite alongside the legendary Tony Schiavone.

AEW Dark is an online companion series to Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. It runs on the promotion’s YouTube channel every Tuesday night at 7 pm ET, and it features dark matches that have been taped before or after recent Dynamite events.

Conceptually, it’s a smart way to showcase the promotion’s talent that hasn’t quite made it to the main show. Because it is taped, it appears easier to shape and present in the most desirable way. If run properly, the show could serve a similar function as NXT used to for WWE before it became arguably the most entertaining brand.

Thus far, Gonzalez has stayed behind the microphone during her time with AEW.

However, because she does have in-ring experience, if her popularity and approval rating continue to soar, don’t be surprised if she is injected into a storyline in the near future.

Quite honestly, AEW storylines could use some female influence to go with Brandi Rhodes, Awesome Kong, Riho, Britt Baker and others. For now, Gonzalez continues to be a positive presence for AEW Dark.

Source

