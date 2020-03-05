‘Fortnite’ Chapter 2, Season 2, Week 3 Challenges Leak Online — TNTina And Deadpool

TNTina and Deadpool’s week 3 Fortnite challenges have leaked online. Here’s what to expect.

Another week of challenges is about to go live in Fortnite and if you want to get a glimpse at what’s coming tomorrow morning, the challenges have leaked online.

The last two weeks of challenges were themed around Brutus, one of the Battle Pass characters. This week and next will center on TNTina, and every two weeks after will each focus on a different character. When you complete these challenges from both weeks, you’ll be able to choose a special skin for the character—either GHOST or SHADOW—by completing one more mission.

Each week there’s also a new batch of Deadpool challenges. We’ll get to that below.

For Chapter 2, Season 2, Week 3 we have TNTina’s first batch of challenges. Here’s what to expect, though these could theoretically change:

Eliminate players using explosive ( 5 )

) Search Chest at Holly Hedges or Retail Row ( 10 )

) Destroy structures with Propane Tanks ( 10 )

) Catch Air with a Motorboat ( 5 )

) Visit different Landmarks ( 15 )

) Use Upgrade Bench to sidegrade a weapon ( 3 )

) Deal damage to Bosses ( 500 )

) Land at The Rig, Hydro 16, and Logjam Woodworks ( 1 )

) Destroy Sentry Cameras or Sentry Turrets ( 5 )

) Eliminate players without using shield or healing items in-between eliminations (2)

Nothing super interesting here, but a nice spread with some variety at least. Fighting bosses is pretty fun. Blowing stuff up is also fun.

Deadpool’s Week 3 Challenges

Deadpool. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

For Deadpool’s week 3 challenges you’ll need to find Deadpool’s toilet plunger in the HQ and then use it to destroy toilets on the map, which can be found just about everywhere. Pretty straightforward, though it sounds like we’ll be getting a new Pickaxe in the bargain—though if it’s Deadpool’s toilet plunger, well, that’s pretty gross.

Challenges go live at 9 am ET / 7 am PT.

