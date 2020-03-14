‘Fortnite’: Where To Land At Grumpy Greens, Mowdown And Risky Reels

Fortnite

Time for a good old-fashioned location-based challenge here in Fortnite: Battle Royale. Back in chapter 1, these were always a little bit trickier, because the developers relied on descriptions of places rather than actual names. But the introduction of landmarks in Chapter 2 means that all of these places have actual names, even if they’re just tiny little things. TNTina’s trial asks us to go to a couple different places, one big, one medium, and one small. So read on for a guide on where to visit Grumpy Greens, Mowdown and Risky Reels.

These are all clustered in sort of the center north of the map, meaning that you can easily snag all of them in one match. There’s one by Frenzy Farm, one by Pleasant Park, and one by the Agency. Let’s get the lay of the land here:

Fortnite

So, the easiest way I found to do this was to start at Modown in the north there, head ove to Grumpy Greens by Pleasant Park, and then hit Risky Reels to finish things off.

Modown is a circular lawnmower race track just north of Frenzy Farm. Here’s what it looks like from the air:

Fortnite

Next, Grumpy Greens is probably the hardest one. It’s a couple pieces of Topiary just East of Pleasant Park that are made to look like a very grumpy face. Here’s what it looks like:

Fortnite

And finally, Risky Reels. This is an old favorite, introduced back in Season 4 before being consumed by the Block and brought back to life here in Chapter 2. It’s a drive-in movie theater with plenty of loot for the enterprising battler. Here’s what it looks like:

Fortnite

After that, I was able to head over to the Agency to grab some kills while I pretended to be a Ghost henchman. The ruse didn’t really work when I started moving much more aggressively than my AI counterparts, but hey: 2 kills, nothing to sneeze at.

It’s a fairly straightforward batch of challenges for TNTina this week, so hurry on through so that you can pledge Ghost or Shadow with her loyalty mission. You should definitely be choosing Shadow, though.

