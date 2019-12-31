Fortnite’s Crackshot’s Cabin Location: Where To Visit Crackshot’s Cabin

Share to facebook

Fortnite

Credit: Epic Games

Here’s your semi-regular reminder that we’re in some sort of alternate reality here in Fortntie Chapter 2, or at least something like that so long as we’re being pretty fast and loose with concepts of what constitutes reality. The new island may be a total remix from the old one, but we still see repeats of a lot of old locations, from the magically invincible Salty Springs to old favorite Risky Reels. The location in question in this challenge is one of those, brought over from the other map. Crackshot’s cabin is more or less the same as it was for the 14 Days of Fortnite last year, but naturally it’s in a brand-new spot. Read on for a map, guide and location for where to visit Crackshot’s Cabin.

The Cabin is pretty much due East of the Center island, and a little bit southwest of Frenzy Farm. It’s sort of plopped down in the middle of nowhere, but it’s also sort of in-between Mr. Polar’s Artisanal Ice and The Workshop. If you’re trying to nab all three of these in one shot, this one goes in the middle. Here’s where you’re dropping:

fortnite

Credit: Epic Games

It’s a sort of ski chalet style, with a big peaked roof. It’s actually sort of easy to miss, and not quite so prominent as those other two locations. You’d think maybe some lights on the outside? I guess that’s not Crackshot’s aesthetic. Here’s what you’re looking for:

Fortnite

Credit: Epic Games

Inside there are a handy three chests under the tree, so it’s a goof place to do a one-shot looting adventure or to fulfill the challenge that asks you to search a chest right after landing from the battle bus. It’s also just sort of gloomy in there. Again, this seems to just be Crackshot’s style.

I bet there was some internal debate about whether to locate the Winterfest presents inside of an actual, in-game cabin and not in the Winterfest Cabin, which is more like an interactive menu. I think the team probably went with the right choice given the logistical madness that would have resulted from having everyone go to this cabin every morning, but it’s still an interesting thing for the game: every other event has been 100% localized on the map itself, with the exception of creative modes. This is the first “non-game” sort of thing, which isn’t quite inline with the usual philosophy of the game.