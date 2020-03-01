Fortnite’s Shadow Vs. Ghost Faction Wars Event Leaks Online

Fortnite

Fortnite players have been staring at a mysterious computer in the HQ home screen ever since Chapter 2, Season 2 launched, but now thanks to some new leaks, we have more of an idea of what’s going to be going on with the hinted-at Shadow vs. Ghost event.

The information comes from prominent Fortnite leaker FireMonkey, who has revealed the core of the Shadow vs. Ghost LTM concept that should arrive further into the season.

It does not seem to be the case that your current faction choices, ie. picking between Shadow and Ghost for Brutus, will matter for the event.

Rather, you will be able to choose and change factions at will, though each Faction will have an “intel level” that you will level up as you play as them, which is likely the core root of all the prizes for the LTM.

If this event is coming out soon, it does make some amount of sense that it wouldn’t be tied to faction choices made in-game because to unlock the Shadow vs. Ghost choice for all five battle pass characters will take a long while of battle pass grinding, not to mention the entire system is timegated with the ability to choose factions for a new character only available once every two weeks. Hence why you can choose your faction at all for this event, and I assume you may just be auto-assigned a skin that represents that faction when you play.

As for the possible “intel level reward” there are obvious things you could think of like bonus XP, but the best idea I’ve heard so far is that maybe if you get high enough, you unlock some sort of “double agent” perk where you can get whatever style you haven’t picked for your battle pass characters, ie. the Ghost style if you previously picked Shadow. I kind of doubt this will happen, as I think Epic is all about permanent choices this season between the Shadow vs. Ghost stuff and locking in Maya’s styles, but we’ll see.

FireMonkey says that the rest of the data for the LTM is a bunch of placeholders and text strings that don’t make sense, so it’s likely that more still needs to be added to this event to make it ready for prime time, and we probably should not expect it this week.

For all Fortnite’s missteps during the endless first season of Chapter 2, this season seems a lot more tightly scheduled and I think everyone is enjoying the spy/faction theme. This LTM should take things to a new level, and I’m excited to hear more about it soon, as well as play it. Stay tuned for more information.

