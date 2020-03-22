Four Fantasy Korean Dramas With Memorable Cinematography

‘Scarlet Heart Ryeo’ is a tale of murderous princes and time travel.

The best cinematography visually realizes a story—whether the camera bedazzles viewers with elaborate costumes, captures beautiful natural scenery and/or uses special effects. Looking to exercise your imagination? In the following dramas memorable cinematography helps viewers escape to faraway destinations, far-off times or travel to a fantasy world.

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo

This 2016 tale of murderous princes, time travel and exquisite natural vistas stars Lee Ji-eun (IU), Kang Ha-neul and Lee Joon-ki, as well as Ji Soo, and Nam Joo-hyuk. IU plays a modern woman transported back to a Goryeo Dynasty royal court, where, having read her history, she knows the princes will one day engage in a deadly battle for the throne. They also fight for her affections. The beautiful cinematography by Kim Cheon-suk, Park Jang-hyuk and Lee Sang-su captures the dramatic dance of battle, a parade of court fashions, and a multitude of tender moments mirrored in the changing seasons.

Hotel Del Luna

IU plays an immortal hotelkeeper in ‘Hotel Del Luna.’

Actress-singer IU chose to star in two beautiful fantasy dramas. In this 2019 drama story about a ghostly hotel, she plays the hotel manager cursed to spend eternity greeting and sending off the recently departed. Her character hires a human manager, played by Yeo Jin-goo, who helps her achieve what she’s attempted for almost an eternity. Director Oh Choong-hwan’s dreamlike cinematography creates both a lush hotel in the present and brings the centuries-long history of IU’s character to life. The hotel goes through various incarnations, as do IU’s elaborate costumes.

W

‘W’ seamlessly blends a comic book world and film.

The 2016 drama, starring Lee Jong-huk and Han Hyo-Joo, offers a fable about the nature of reality with a different kind of visual appeal. Lee is a manhwa character, the perfect man, created by the father of Han’s character, and when the character is in danger, she is pulled into his world. When she enters that world, she too becomes a comic book character. Comic book art and film seamlessly blend together thanks to the expert cinematography of Jun Byung-mun and Min Sung-wook.

The Moon Embracing the Sun

Kim Yoo-jung plays a young princess in ‘The Moon Embracing The Sun.’

This 2012 historical fantasy drama involves court intrigue, black magic and a secret love story between a fictional king of the Joseon Dynasty and a female shaman. There are two contenders for king and two for queen, two suns and two moons to rule over the kingdom, but there can only be one of each. The Moon Embracing The Sun, which stars Kim Soo-hyun and Han Ga-in, as well as young actors Yeo Jin-goo, Kim So-hyun and Kim Yoo-jung, was directed by Kim Do-hoon and Lee Seong-jun and produced by Pan Entertainment. The drama’s many moonlit scenes play out in lavish court settings.

