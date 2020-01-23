Four Important Healthcare Questions For Retirees

Getty

The greatest challenge in retirement planning isn’t deciding whether to buy a huge RV and figuring out which sunny beach to visit. For many, especially those who wish to retire early, it’s healthcare. Many who would otherwise have the resources to retire long before 65 still see early retirement as impossible because of the high cost of health insurance for those who are not yet eligible for Medicare.

Four key healthcare questions often come up when making retirement decisions:

“I’m retiring before age 65. Should I elect COBRA, purchase individual coverage or apply for membership in a health share?”

If you want to retire before you are eligible for Medicare, you may be in for some serious sticker shock when it comes to healthcare. There are five options: COBRA, the healthcare exchange (or “Affordable Care Act”), a health share plan, short-term health insurance plans or going without. Going without is never recommended, and even if you have what seems to be a sizable nest egg, one serious medical emergency can wipe it out very quickly. Also, so-called short-term health insurance plans offer limited benefits, do not adhere to ACA standards and do not cover preexisting conditions. With that in mind, here is a look at the other three options:

• COBRA: You may have enjoyed Cadillac coverage from your employer, and if you were lucky, you were shielded from the actual premium due to employer subsidies. Under COBRA, employers must offer identical coverage after separation of service, but there are two caveats: That coverage is almost never subsidized (meaning you will need to pay the full amount), and it is only good for 18 months. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, the estimated annual premium for employer-sponsored family health insurance coverage was more than $20,000 in 2019, and if you retire early and take the COBRA option, you will be on the hook for that full amount.

• ACA Healthcare Exchange: The ACA offers another option with income-subsidized policies. Depending on your post-retirement income, this may be an option. Be aware, though, that there are two downsides. Deductibles can be steep, up to $15,000 a year. Affordability levels upon which the subsidies are based are tied to income, but there is also an “affordability cliff” — meaning that if you are retiring with even a modest level of middle-class income, you may not qualify for the subsidy. In addition, the average unsubsidized cost for those between 55 and 64 has risen to $790 per month, according to an eHealth study. Some proposals to alter, repeal or replace the ACA would increase this age tax substantially.

• Health share: Health sharing ministries are not actually insurance, but are cooperatives that share health costs among members. The health share does not accept risk or make any guarantees. New members must apply and be accepted to the group, and preexisting conditions may be excluded for a period of time. In some states, health share plans are exempt from laws that otherwise govern health insurance. They do not need to comply with the requirements of ACA plans, and they are not HSA contribution compatible. Because these plans do not fit into standard insurance regulations and consumer protections, you may have fewer legal protections, and your healthcare costs are likely to be higher because unlike traditional insurance companies, health shares do not negotiate discount rates with providers.

“Which Medicare track is right for me: Medicare Advantage or Medicare supplement and Part D?”

Consumers between 50 and 64 face rapidly escalating healthcare costs, but once you make it to 65, you can sign up for Medicare. The downside is that Medicare is just as confusing as private insurance. Several plans are available, presenting you with a dizzying array of acronyms and confusing Parts A, B, C and D. Most Medicare Advantage (Part C) plans will have a deductible, copay and coinsurance, but costs will be affordable. Medicare supplement plans, on the other hand, will cover most nonprescription medical costs, but will have higher premiums. The biggest deciding factor in selecting Medicare coverage is understanding which plans have deductibles, copays and coinsurance; understanding this will help avoid unexpected bills later on.

“Why is my Medicare premium higher than the base amount?”

One of the least understood parts of Medicare is the fact that not everyone pays the same premium for Medicare Parts B and D. Depending on your income, you may be paying as much as three times the “base cost” of the plans. You may not think you will be affected, but taking one large distribution from an employer stock plan or taking a Roth conversion could result in your Medicare Part B premiums going from $135 a month to $460 a month. This impact can be felt for two years, because of how Medicare looks back at your tax records.

“What if I need long-term care in the future?”

We all want to be as independent as possible after retirement, but the need for long-term care is something we all need to prepare for. And it’s no secret that the cost of long-term care is high, and continues to rise. This presents different challenges, depending on your situation. Medicare does not actually cover long-term care, though it does cover medical services provided while staying in a long-term care facility. Some short-term stays may qualify under Medicare, and low-income individuals may qualify for Medicaid long-term care assistance. As a result, many are faced with the difficult decision of having to spend down their resources in order to qualify. Long-term care insurance may be another option, especially if you have a nest egg you want to protect for your heirs.

The information provided here is not investment, tax or financial advice. You should consult with a licensed professional for advice concerning your specific situation.

