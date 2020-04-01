Four Pieces Of Technology That Can Improve Your Fitness From Home

Theragun can become a vital tool when training at home

Theragun

While there are many gadgets on the market that claim to improve your health and fitness, few have the research to back it up.

That being said, we did our homework to pick out four pieces of technology that can improve your health and fitness from home during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

From EMS (electrical muscle stimulation) technology, to percussive therapy, to record-breaking marathon trainers, here’s the technology you need:

AVROX OXYGEN DELIVERY TECHNOLOGY

Developed at Oxford University by an AF Harvey Prize-winning Professor of Engineering Science and independently tested at the University of Surrey, Avrox is the performance drink that really works.

While most performance and wellness drinks contain a blend of vitamins, electrolytes and sugar, Avrox identified the fact that water doesn’t naturally hold additional oxygen and set about creating a product to change that. The result is something totally unique – an oxygen delivery technology that affords benefits in minutes, not hours.

Specifically, it took researchers at Oxford University five years formulating a product that used natural ingredients, capable of capturing, holding and transporting oxygen when added to water.

Its effectiveness has since been validated by cyclists within Surrey University’s Human Performance Institute. It’s as simple as pouring a sachet into a 200ml water bottle and shaking to activate.

FACT: A 37-second improvement registered in cycling time trial and increased peak power output of 6.6%.

EI8HT was developed at Oxford University

EI8HT

SIXPAD EMS TRAINING TECHNOLOGY

As pioneers in the field of EMS technology, SIXPAD’s products provide an innovative way to enhance your health & fitness – external electrical stimuli forcing muscles to contract and relax just as they would during exercise.

Professor Toshio Moritani, PhD, a driving authority in the field of sports science researched and studied the training effects of EMS for over 40 years to identify their unique 20Hz, optimum training frequency.

On that, research has validated its ability to maintain muscle tension over time, affording sustained efficient training.

Add in factors such as increased muscular contraction strength and the fact that fast-twitch muscle fibres fundamental to muscle tone are targeted without the need for heavy loading at 20Hz, and you can see why field research has backed up SIXPAD’s scientific research.

Specifically, a recent study showed their products helped users achieve a 12% improvement in abdominal muscle size after 8 weeks alongside a balanced diet and exercise, while an 8% improvement was seen after just 4 weeks.

Each product delivers training through a unique 23-minute automatic programme cycle calculated for efficiency, taking the user through warm-up, training and cool down phases.

FACT: Helped users achieve a 12% improvement in abdominal muscle size in 8 weeks.

SIXPAD focuses on maintaining muscle tension over time

SIXPAD

THERAGUN

Look no further than Theragun’s percussive massage therapy to prime your body for peak performance, spark back into life fatigued muscles and fast track your recovery between training sessions.

Physician calibrated by founder and chiropractor Dr. Jason Wersland, their unique combination of high amplitude (16mm) and low frequency (2400rpm) overrides pain signals sent to the brain, reaching 60% deeper into the muscle than consumer-grade vibration massagers.

Theragun produce a range of percussive massaging devices

THERAGUN

With research, development and innovation deep-rooted pillars of the brand, their devices tested with medical professionals, physical therapists, chiropractors, and trainers to ensure efficacy, pilot studies have revealed a standard two minute treatment to stimulate a sustained increase in both blood flow (near 500% increase five minutes post treatment) and muscle oxygen saturation (14% increase five minutes post treatment) values to the treated region.

This muscular relief translates to improved recovery, reducing tension like no other device of its kind. Massage reinvented.

FACT: Near 500% increase in blood flow five minutes post treatment

HALO SPORT BRAIN STIMULATION TECHNOLOGY

Unusual as it sounds, Halo Sport’s brain stimulation technology aids the faster development of muscle memory, supported by over 4,000 peer reviews, and over 15+ years of academic research.

Specifically, Halo Sport’s patented technology is delivered through the application of a small electric current through headphones, to the part of the brain that controls movement.

This increases neuroplasticity (very simply – the ability of the brain to adapt and change through strengthening connections between neurons) forcing the brain into a state of hyper learning.

HALO applies a small electric current through headphones

HALO

The activated neurons fire more often when training, and when more neurons fire together, faster pathways are built in your brain.

Numerous studies have validated the effectiveness of the technology, independent studies showing a 17% improvement in sprint cycling performance and a 14.8% improvement in running endurance respectively.

If that’s not enough, in house tests have found the technology to accelerate strength development by 20%, with the process of learning fine motor skills accelerated by up to 60%.

It takes just 20 minutes for a pre-workout neuro priming session, after which you can take off Halo Sport or keep it on and listen to music — the performance benefits are the same.

FACT: Strength development accelerated by 20%, fine motor skill learning by up to 60%.

Source