Four Quick Facts About How AI Is Changing The World

Artificial‌ ‌intelligence‌ ‌technology‌ ‌has‌ ‌continued‌ ‌to‌ ‌grow‌ ‌in‌ ‌recent‌ ‌years,‌ ‌stunning‌ ‌the‌ ‌world‌ ‌with‌ ‌its‌ ‌latest‌ ‌innovations.‌ ‌But,‌ ‌some‌ ‌are‌ ‌admittedly‌ ‌growing‌ ‌weary‌ ‌about‌ ‌AI‌ ‌and‌ ‌its‌ ‌continuous‌ ‌growth.‌ ‌With‌ ‌talk‌ ‌of‌ ‌robots‌ ‌one‌ ‌day‌ ‌replacing‌ ‌humans‌ ‌for‌ ‌labor,‌ ‌concerns‌ ‌of‌ ‌an‌ ‌increasingly‌ ‌tech‌ ‌dependent‌ ‌world‌ ‌grow‌ ‌stronger.‌ ‌‌A‌ ‌report‌ ‌from‌ ‌Oxford‌ ‌researchers‌ ‌stated‌ ‌that‌ ‌47%‌ ‌of‌ ‌American‌ ‌jobs‌ ‌will‌ ‌be‌ ‌at‌ ‌risk‌ ‌by‌ ‌2030‌ ‌because‌ ‌of‌ ‌automation.‌ ‌

However,‌ ‌AI‌ ‌is‌ ‌truly‌ ‌changing‌ ‌the‌ ‌world‌ ‌-‌ ‌providing‌ ‌innovation‌ ‌that‌ ‌can‌ ‌change‌ ‌how‌ ‌we‌ ‌approach‌ ‌healthcare,‌ ‌the‌ environment,‌ ‌and‌ ‌the‌ ‌day‌ ‌to‌ ‌day‌ ‌act‌ ‌of‌ ‌living.‌ ‌Automation‌ ‌contributes‌ ‌to‌ ‌convenience,‌ ‌and‌ ‌can‌ ‌help‌ ‌with‌ ‌customer‌ service.‌ ‌Here‌ ‌are‌ ‌four‌ ‌quick‌ ‌facts‌ ‌on‌ ‌how‌ ‌AI‌ ‌is‌ ‌changing‌ ‌the‌ ‌world.‌ ‌

1.‌ ‌It’s‌ ‌Improving‌ ‌Healthcare

AI‌ ‌technology‌ ‌is‌ ‌affecting‌ ‌healthcare‌ ‌with‌ ‌its‌ ‌innovations.‌ ‌Because‌ ‌AI‌ ‌specializes‌ ‌in‌ ‌determining‌ ‌information‌ ‌from‌ ‌a‌ ‌data‌ ‌set,‌ ‌innovations‌ ‌in‌ ‌diagnostics‌ ‌are‌ ‌considerable,‌ ‌and‌ ‌AI‌ ‌is‌ ‌used‌ ‌today‌ ‌in‌ ‌assessing‌ ‌X‌ ‌rays‌ ‌and‌ ‌other‌ ‌scans,‌ ‌as‌ ‌well‌ ‌as‌ ‌discovering‌ ‌new‌ ‌drugs‌ ‌to‌ ‌address‌ ‌new‌ ‌illnesses.‌ ‌Additionally,‌ ‌robot-assisted‌ ‌surgery‌ ‌-‌ ‌in‌ ‌other‌ ‌words,‌ ‌having‌ robots‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌operating‌ ‌room‌ ‌contributing‌ ‌to‌ ‌the‌ ‌operation‌ ‌-‌ ‌can‌ ‌provide‌ ‌real‌ ‌time‌ ‌data‌ ‌and‌ ‌information.‌ ‌‌Accenture‌ estimates‌‌ ‌that‌ ‌robot-assisted‌ ‌surgery‌ ‌can‌ ‌save‌ ‌the‌ ‌U.S.‌ ‌healthcare‌ ‌industry‌ ‌$40‌ ‌billion‌ ‌per‌ ‌year‌ ‌by‌ ‌2026‌ ‌with‌ ‌the‌ ‌latest‌ ‌developments.‌ ‌ ‌

2.‌ ‌It’s‌ ‌Making‌ ‌Everything‌ ‌More‌ ‌Convenient

From‌ ‌Amazon’s‌ ‌Alexa‌, ‌to‌ ‌predicting‌ ‌the‌ ‌weather‌,‌ ‌artificial‌ ‌intelligence’s‌ ‌chief‌ ‌interest‌ ‌to‌ ‌the‌ ‌general‌ public‌ ‌is‌ ‌its‌ ‌ability‌ ‌to‌ ‌fast‌ ‌track‌ ‌convenience.‌ ‌Ask‌ ‌Siri‌ ‌to‌ ‌call‌ ‌your‌ ‌uncle,‌ ‌ask‌ ‌Alexa‌ ‌to‌ ‌order‌ ‌more‌ ‌flour‌ ‌—‌ ‌and‌ ‌those‌ ‌are‌ ‌just‌ ‌the‌ ‌mainstream‌ ‌AI‌ ‌personalities.‌ ‌Beyond‌ ‌the‌ ‌voice-based‌ ‌technologies,‌ ‌AI‌ ‌can‌ ‌better‌ ‌serve‌ ‌customers‌ ‌at‌ ‌companies‌ ‌that‌ ‌aren’t‌ ‌open‌ ‌24/7,‌ ‌navigating‌ ‌conversations‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌phone‌ ‌to‌ ‌share‌ ‌the‌ ‌information‌ ‌the‌ ‌customer‌ ‌is‌ ‌looking‌ ‌for.‌ ‌‌Even‌ ‌Sephora‌‌ ‌has‌ ‌used‌ ‌AI‌ ‌in‌ ‌their‌ ‌app,‌ ‌enabling‌ ‌customers‌ ‌to‌ ‌“try‌ ‌on”‌ ‌different‌ ‌products‌ ‌from‌ ‌their‌ ‌smartphone‌ ‌by‌ ‌applying‌ ‌them‌ ‌to‌ ‌their‌ ‌photos.‌ ‌ ‌

According to Servion Global Solutions, by 2025, as many as 95 percent of all customer interactions will be through channels supported by artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

3.‌ ‌It‌’s Tackling ‌Climate‌ ‌Change ‌ ‌

‌Artificial‌ ‌intelligence‌ ‌has‌ ‌also‌ ‌recently‌ ‌come‌ ‌into‌ ‌the‌ ‌spotlight‌ ‌for‌ ‌its‌ ‌ability‌ ‌to‌ ‌read‌ ‌the‌ ‌environment‌ ‌and‌ ‌understand‌ ‌how‌ ‌climate‌ ‌change‌ ‌is‌ ‌occurring.‌ ‌Microsoft‌ ‌pledged‌ ‌$50‌ ‌million‌ ‌over‌ ‌five‌ ‌years‌ ‌to‌ ‌“AI‌ ‌for‌ ‌Earth,”‌ ‌which‌ ‌will‌ ‌help‌ ‌us‌ ‌better‌ ‌understand‌ ‌the‌ ‌effect‌ ‌of‌ ‌storms,‌ ‌natural‌ ‌disasters,‌ ‌and‌ ‌human-caused‌ ‌environmental‌ ‌damage‌ ‌on‌ ‌the‌ environment.‌ ‌

‌‌JJAIBOT,‌ ‌the‌ ‌first‌ ‌artificial‌ ‌intelligence‌ ‌bot‌‌ ‌created‌ ‌by‌ ‌Julian‌ ‌Jewel‌ ‌Jeyaraj,‌ ‌has‌ ‌a‌ ‌predictive‌ ‌analytics‌ ‌technology‌ ‌that‌ ‌can‌ ‌show‌ ‌air‌ ‌pollution‌ ‌and‌ ‌areas‌ ‌at‌ ‌risk‌ ‌for‌ ‌severe‌ ‌air‌ ‌quality‌ ‌conditions.‌ ‌Particularly‌ ‌in‌ ‌New‌ ‌Delhi,‌ ‌India,‌ ‌where‌ ‌pollution‌ ‌is‌ ‌at‌ ‌its‌ ‌worse,‌ ‌JJAIBOT‌ ‌more‌ ‌accurately‌ ‌predicts‌ ‌which‌ ‌days‌ ‌the‌ ‌air‌ ‌pollution‌ ‌will‌ ‌be‌ ‌most‌ ‌severe,‌ ‌and‌ ‌then‌ ‌can‌ ‌make‌ ‌correct‌ ‌diagnoses,‌ ‌such‌ ‌as‌ ‌restricting‌ ‌when‌ ‌children‌ ‌can‌ ‌go‌ ‌outside‌ ‌or‌ ‌how‌ ‌many‌ ‌drivers‌ ‌can‌ ‌be‌ ‌on‌ ‌the‌ ‌road.‌ ‌ ‌“It’s‌ ‌about‌ ‌equipping‌ ‌cities‌ ‌and‌ ‌decision‌ ‌makers‌ ‌with‌ ‌the‌ ‌information‌ ‌they‌ ‌need‌ ‌for‌ ‌the‌ ‌health‌ ‌of‌ ‌everyone,”‌ ‌Jeyaraj‌ ‌said.‌ ‌“Without‌ ‌accurate‌ ‌predictions‌ ‌-‌ ‌which‌ ‌AI‌ ‌technology‌ ‌can‌ ‌provide‌ ‌-‌ ‌we‌ ‌have‌ ‌a‌ ‌lower‌ ‌chance‌ ‌of‌ ‌solving‌ ‌the‌ ‌air‌ ‌pollution‌ ‌epidemic.”‌ ‌ ‌

4.‌ ‌Delegation‌ ‌Of‌ ‌Menial‌ ‌Tasks‌ ‌

Because‌ ‌artificial‌ ‌intelligence‌ ‌is‌ ‌devoid‌ ‌of‌ ‌human‌ ‌emotion,‌ ‌it’s‌ ‌a‌ ‌popular‌ ‌statistic‌ ‌that‌ ‌it‌ ‌has‌ ‌a‌ ‌99.9%‌ ‌accuracy‌ ‌rate.‌ ‌‌Gmail‌ ‌has‌ ‌put‌ ‌this‌ ‌to‌ ‌the‌ ‌test‌,‌ ‌finding‌ ‌that‌ ‌its‌ ‌email‌ ‌AI‌ ‌is‌ ‌99.9%‌ ‌accurate‌ ‌when‌ ‌detecting‌ ‌spam‌ ‌mail.‌ ‌This‌ ‌can‌ ‌put‌ ‌busy‌ ‌business‌ ‌owners‌ ‌at‌ ‌an‌ ‌advantage,‌ ‌by‌ ‌delegating‌ ‌tasks‌ ‌to‌ ‌a‌ ‌robot.‌ ‌Need‌ ‌someone‌ ‌to‌ ‌handle‌ ‌your‌ ‌emails‌ ‌and‌ ‌set‌ ‌up‌ ‌your‌ ‌calendar‌ ‌of‌ ‌calls‌ ‌for‌ ‌the‌ ‌next‌ ‌week?‌ ‌Call‌ ‌on‌ ‌one‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌many‌ ‌‌AI‌ ‌personal‌ ‌assistants‌,‌ ‌such‌ ‌as‌ ‌“Clara,”‌ ‌on‌ ‌the‌ ‌market.‌ ‌They’ll‌ ‌read‌ ‌and‌ ‌understand‌ ‌the‌ ‌initial‌ ‌email,‌ ‌and‌ ‌be‌ ‌able‌ ‌to‌ ‌compose‌ ‌a‌ ‌response‌ ‌with‌ ‌your‌ ‌time‌ ‌availability,‌ ‌and‌ ‌schedule‌ ‌a‌ ‌meeting‌ ‌for‌ ‌you.‌ ‌‌“Lisa”‌ ‌can‌ ‌determine‌ ‌which‌ ‌photo‌ ‌will‌ ‌fare‌ ‌best‌ ‌on‌ ‌your‌ ‌social‌ ‌media‌ ‌page‌ ‌and‌ ‌can‌ ‌even‌ ‌generate‌ ‌the‌ ‌right‌ ‌hashtags‌ ‌for‌ ‌the‌ ‌photo.‌ ‌ ‌

Can AI be implemented into your business?

Whatever‌ ‌industry‌ ‌you’re‌ ‌in‌ ‌and‌ ‌however‌ ‌familiar‌ ‌you‌ ‌are‌ ‌with‌ ‌artificial‌ ‌intelligence,‌ ‌the‌ ‌expanding‌ ‌scope‌ ‌of‌ ‌today’s‌ ‌AI‌ ‌technology‌ ‌offers‌ ‌something‌ ‌for‌ ‌everyone.‌ ‌Beyond‌ ‌the‌ ‌social‌ ‌impact,‌ ‌implications‌ ‌in‌ ‌healthcare,‌ sustainability,‌ ‌and‌ ‌more,‌ ‌AI‌ ‌can‌ ‌simply‌ ‌make‌ ‌life for you and your customers‌ ‌more‌ ‌convenient.‌ ‌ ‌

