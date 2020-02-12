Home Business Fox News Crushes Rivals In Ratings For New Hampshire Primary
written by Forbes February 12, 2020
MANCHESTER, NEW HAMPSHIRE – FEBRUARY 11: Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders … [+] (I-VT) speaks during a primary night event on February 11, 2020 in Manchester, New Hampshire. New Hampshire voters cast their ballots today in the first-in-the-nation presidential primary. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Nearly 9 million viewers tuned in to watch the results of the New Hampshire primary Tuesday night, with Fox News easily outdistancing its rivals. FNC delivered an average total audience of 4.436 million viewers in prime time, well ahead of second-place MSNBC, which had a total audience of 2.616 million viewers. CNN finished third in prime, with a total audience of 1.641 million viewers.

Among viewers 25-54, the demographic group most valued by advertisers, Fox News led a much closer race, with 784,000 viewers, followed by CNN (596,000) and MSNBC (577,000).

Amy Klobuchar celebrates with her supporters in Concord, US

CONCORD, UNITED STATES – FEBRUARY 11 2020: Amy Klobuchar celebrates with her supporters in Concord … [+] after a strong third-place finish in the New Hampshire Primary.- PHOTOGRAPH BY Preston Ehrler / Echoes Wire/ Barcroft Media (Photo credit should read Preston Ehrler / Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Unlike the chaotic mess in Iowa a week earlier, the returns flowed in steadily from New Hampshire, giving the cable news networks plenty to talk about—including a few surprises: the third place finish by Senator Amy Klobuchar, and the single-digit finishes by Senator Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Each of Fox News Channel’s prime shows delivered audiences in excess of four million viewers, with Sean Hannity’s hour at 9 p.m. ET delivering the largest average audience, 4.718 million viewers.

