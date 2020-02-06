Fox Orders Music Guessing Game Series ‘I Can Hear Your Voice’

PASADENA, Ken Jeong attends the FOX Winter TCA All Star Party at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on … [+] January 07, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Given the success of the unusual Fox singing competition series The Masked Singer, the announcement last month of spin-off The Masked Dancer is no surprise. From Ellen DeGeneres, that show, which is also inspired by an ongoing segment on Ellen’s syndicated daytime talk show, will feature stars dressed up in elaborate costumes and masks, where the audience at home and in the studio will be left to guess who they are based on their movements.

Now comes word of a new non-scripted music guessing game series called I Can See Your Voice, hosted and executive-produced by comedian and actor Ken Jeong, who just happens to, of course, be a panelist on The Masked Singer.

I Can See Your Voice is based on the South Korean format from Korea’s CJ ENM, the company behind NBC’s comedy’reality series Better Late Than Never, and it will be produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment (FAE).

“Just like The Masked Singer, I Can See Your Voice is a distinctive format that makes for a big, bold creative swing. And with Ken leading the charge as host, it’s going to be another crazy ride for viewers,” said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials, Fox Entertainment. “I Can See Your Voice provides us with another show as we continue to build out Fox Alternative Entertainment’s production slate.”

The logline for I Can See Your Voice: Each week on the show, one contestant will have the chance to win a cash prize if he or she can tell the difference between the good and bad singers, without ever hearing them sing a note. Helping the contestant navigate through rounds of lip sync challenges, hidden clues and true-or-false evidence will be a panel of celebrity comedians/experts and a musical superstar. In the end, the singer whom the contestant picks will reveal if they are good or bad in a duet performance with the musical superstar, resulting in either a memorable musical collaboration or a total train wreck.

The panel of celebrities appearing on I Can See Your Voice has not been announced yet, nor has the actual premiere date. It is expected to debut later this year.

Source