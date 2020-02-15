Friday Box Office: ‘Birds Of Prey’ Holds, ‘Bad Boys 3’ Soars And ‘Parasite’ Cashes In

Margot Robbie in ‘Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)’

Warner Bros.

Alas, Birds of Prey did get a slightly hoped-for holiday bump for its second weekend. It’s not collapsing like Fantastic Four or Dark Phoenix, and it’s getting a mild second wind over the President’s Day weekend. The Margot Robbie-starring DC Films flick, which has been renamed Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey in theater marquees and online theatrical websites (for easier SEO searching), earned another $6.35 million (-51%) on its second Friday, bringing the film’s eight-day domestic total to $48.5 million. Presuming the domestic/overseas split (around 40/60 as of Thursday) has held, Cathy Yan and Christina Hodson’s well-reviewed and well-liked film crossed $100 million worldwide on Thursday and now sits with around $120 million.

That Friday-to-Friday drop is a lot closer to a LEGO sequel (-48% for LEGO Movie 2 and LEGO and -49% for LEGO Batman Movie) than John Wick: Chapter 2 (-62%) or the Fifty Shades sequels (-68% in 2017 and 69% in 2018). Birds of Prey is an R-rated movie so it won’t get the kid-powered matinee boost of a LEGO flick. While any Valentine’s Day boost it got from yesterday won’t factor into today and tomorrow. Nonetheless, we could be looking at a drop closer to John Wick 2 (-46%) than Fifty Shades Darker (-56%), for an $18 million Fri-Sun/$22.5 million Fri-Mon weekend for a $65 million domestic and (estimated) $163 million worldwide total.

Both Fifty Shades sequels eventually crossed $100 million domestic, although John Wick 2 earned $92 million domestic. John Wick is a domestic-centric franchise (it, like the LEGO movies, tends to earn 55% of its global cume in North America) while the Fifty Shades movies earned less than 1/3 of their money domestically. Both Fifty Shades sequels got huge mid-week boosts from Valentine’s Day, earning over/under $11 million on February 14, which Birds of Prey will not/did not. I’m not comfortable breathing a proverbial sigh of relief until we get the overseas updates tomorrow, but the Friday hold was relatively encouraging, pointing at a domestic finish closer to $90 million than $75 million.

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in ‘Bad Boys For Life’

Sony

Bad Boys For Life earned another $4.03 million (+38%!). The $90 million Will Smith/Martin Lawrence sequel has now earned $173.8 million domestic, giving it an unadjusted domestic cume above John Wick: Chapter 3 ($171 million in 2019), The Matrix ($171.4 million in 1999) and Air Force One ($173 million in 1997. It’ll pass (the PG-13) Hobbs & Shaw ($174 million) today. In terms of R-rated actioners, it’s now behind only 22 Jump Street ($191 million in 2014), Terminator 2: Judgment Day ($204 million in 1991), Logan ($226 million in 2017), Matrix Reloaded ($279 million in 2003), Deadpool 2 ($324 million in 2018), American Sniper ($350 million in 2014/2015) and Deadpool ($363 million in 2016).

It will earn another $10.5 million (-13%) in its fifth weekend and $12 million over the holiday for a $182 million domestic cume. So, yeah, barring a complete collapse after the holiday, it’s going to become the first “new” January release (not counting American Sniper, which was an Oscar season platformer) to ever to pass $200 million domestic. Especially considering the eventual competition, it is entirely likely that No Time to Die, Black Widow and F9 may not reach wherever Bad Boys 3 ends up in North America, even if all three should crush it overseas. Like John Wick, the goal with Bad Boys 4 will be giving it an overseas boost akin to Fast & Furious in 2009.

George MacKay in Sam Mendes’ ‘1917’

Universal and DreamWorks

It may have lost Best Picture, but 1917 is a winner. Sam Mendes’ $90 million World War I thriller earned $2.46 million (-7%) on Friday for a $7.8 million (-15%) Fri-Sun/$9 million Fri-Mon weekend. That’ll give Universal and DreamWorks’ star-free, real-world and R-rated actioner $145 million domestic. Had it won Best Picture at last Sunday’s Oscars, it would have been the biggest-grossing, in unadjusted domestic earnings, winner since Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King ($371 million) in 2004. Universal’s Dolittle earned $1.62 million (+11%) on Friday for a $6.28 million (-4%) Fri-Sun/$8 million Fri-Mon weekend for a $73.44 million domestic cume. It’s actually almost leggy, if you ignore that $175 million budget.

Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan and Awkwafina in ‘Jumanji The Next Level’

Sony

Jumanji: The Next Level crossed $300 million domestic yesterday, and it’ll earn a $7.15 million (+29%)/$9.04 million Fri-Mon weekend for a $309 million domestic cume. The retention from its predecessor and its overall gross alongside Frozen II and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is remarkable. Even with those two titans in theaters, Jumanji 3 earned about as much as the Hobbit prequels ($303 million in 2012, $258 million in 2013 and $255 million in 2014) and Aquaman ($335 million in 2018). Those films were the official “big year-end fantasy spectacular” offerings of their respective years, while Jumanji: The Next Level was essentially the also-ran alongside Star Wars and Frozen. And yet, it didn’t miss a beat.

Parasite

NEON

NEON’s Parasite took full advantage of its Best Picture triumph over this holiday weekend, expanding to 2,001 theaters in its 19th weekend. Bong Joon-ho’s thriller earned another $1.7 million (+322%) for a likely $5.87 million (+276%) Fri-Sun/$6.94 million Fri-Mon weekend to bring its cume up to a whopping $44.628 million. This despite being available on DVD and VOD. Inflation notwithstanding, it’ll pass Pan’s Labyrinth ($37 million in 2006) and Instructions Not Included ($44.46 million in 2013) to become the fourth-biggest foreign-language film ever in North America. And unless it drops dead, it should pass Hero ($53 million in 2004) and Life is Beautiful ($57 million in 1999) for second place behind Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon ($128 million in 2000).

Source