Friday Box Office: ‘Jumanji 3’ ‘Frozen 2’ And ‘Knives Out’ Thrive Alongside ‘Rise Of Skywalker’

Business

written by Forbes December 21, 2019
Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan and Jack Black in 'Jumanji The Next Level'

Sony

In holdover news, Sony’s Jumanji: The Next Level earned a solid $7.1 million (-64%) on Friday to bring its cume to $82.9 million. That drop is actually better than the likes of The Hobbit prequels and Rogue One, but it’s essentially tied with the 63.7% drop for I Am Legend following its $27 million opening day in December of 2007.

We’re looking at a likely $24.85 million (-57%) and a ten-day cume just over $100 million. The Dwayne Johnson/Kevin Hart/Jack Black/Karen Gillan/Awkwafina sequel had $174.9 million overseas as of Wednesday, so the $120 million release could be over/under $350 million worldwide by tomorrow night. So, yeah, that’s a win for all parties.

Speaking of wins, Frozen II continued to kick butt with a $3.34 million (-23%) Friday right alongside Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker to set the stage for a $12.61 million (-34%) weekend and $386.85 million 31-day domestic cume. It’ll easily skate past $400 million presumably next weekend even as it faces animated competition on Wednesday from Fox/Disney’s Spies in Disguise.

FROZEN 2

Trusted reindeer Sven and curious snowman Olaf (voice of Josh Gad) are up for an adventure in … [+] âFrozen 2.â They join Kristoff, Anna and Elsa on a journey into the unknown in search of answers about the past. From the Academy AwardÂ®-winning teamâdirectors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert LopezâWalt Disney Animation Studiosâ âFrozen 2â opens in U.S. theaters on Nov. 22, 2019. Â© 2019 Disney. All Rights Reserved.

Â© 2019 Disney. All Rights Reserved.

Yes, Disney has both big animated movies in the year-end marketplace right now, and they have two of the three year-end blockbusters (Jumanji 3, Star Wars 9 and Frozen 2) as well. Knives Out will earn $6.2 million (-32%) in weekend four for an $89.6 million 24-day cume as it inches closer to $100 million.

Richard Jewell will gross $2.6 million in weekend two, which would be a fine hold (-44%) had the opening not been so small. Like Bombshell (a projected $5.71 million wide release opening) and Black Christmas (a $1.76 million weekend, -58%, for a $7.21 million ten-day cume), audiences are comparatively turning their noses at movies that don’t offer enough escapism.

They’ll see grown up flicks as long as they are “fun” like Ford v Ferrari (which will cross $100 million tomorrow) or A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood ($52 million domestic as of tomorrow). Queen And Slim passing $36.6 million tomorrow is perhaps the exception to the rule, although there’s plenty of entertainment amid its grim premise.

