Friday Box Office: ‘Sonic’ And ‘Harley Quinn’ Both Plunge 69% As ‘Parasite’ Gets A Trump Bump

written by Forbes February 22, 2020
Parasite got called out by Donald Trump right before its limited IMAX engagement, while holdovers otherwise all took big drops in the post-holiday frame.

In holdover news for the Friday box office, Call of the Wild’s over-performance (an $8.049 million Friday) came at the cost, relatively speaking, of Sonic the Hedgehog’s second-weekend legs. The James Marsden/Ben Schwartz/Jim Carrey flick earned $6.4 million (-69%) on its second Friday to bring its eight-day domestic cume to $86 million. That puts it past the unadjusted domestic gross of Pokémon: The First Movie ($85 million in 1999/$155 million adjusted-for-inflation) on the list of video game-based movies, the blue daredevil racing past Walt Disney’s Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time ($90 million in 2010/$108 million adjusted) sometime today.

It should still recover a little bit today and tomorrow, thanks to kid-powered matinees, so we can expect an over/under $25 million (-57%) second-weekend gross and $105 million ten-day cume. If that holds up, it’ll pass Rampage ($101 million in 2018) on Sunday and Angry Birds ($107 million in 2016) early next week to become the third-biggest video game movie in unadjusted domestic earnings on Sunday or Monday. After that, it’s just Tomb Raider ($131 million in 2001/$211 million adjusted) and Pokémon: Detective Pikachu ($144 million in 2019) to become the biggest video game-based movie in raw domestic earnings.

Jim Carrey and James Marsden in 'Sonic the Hedgehog'

Jim Carrey and James Marsden in ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’

Photo Credit: Doane Gregory., courtesy of SEGA and Paramount

A 58% drop would still be better than the 64% drop for Lionsgate’s surprisingly good Power Rangers movie from three years ago. Sonic was also a surprisingly good movie based on a somewhat not-so-prestigious kid property that opened to top-tier potential (a $40 million launch in March of 2017) with strong audience polling (an A+ from kids under 18). Despite being probably the best Power Rangers movie anyone will ever make (yes, I would compare it to the 1990 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film), it cratered after opening weekend due to not being able to reach unconverted moviegoers. 

It should be over $200 million worldwide by tomorrow night, and that’s not even counting the 15 major territories opening this week. Paramount’s $85 million release may soon join Resident Evil 4 and 6 along with Prince of Persia, Angry Birds Movie 2, Rampage, Detective Pikachu and Warcraft as the rare video game movie to top $300 million worldwide. While it dropped a little sharper than hoped, Call of the Wild slightly overperformed. Deadpool dropped 57% in weekend two and eventually earned 1.53x its ten-day total. If Sonic performs likewise, it still gets to $159 million domestic.

JURNEE SMOLLETT-BELL as Black Canary and MARGOT ROBBIE as Harley Quinn in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “BIRDS OF PREY (AND THE FANTABULOUS EMANCIPATION OF ONE HARLEY QUINN),”

JURNEE SMOLLETT-BELL as Black Canary and MARGOT ROBBIE as Harley Quinn in Warner Bros. Pictures’ … [+] “BIRDS OF PREY (AND THE FANTABULOUS EMANCIPATION OF ONE HARLEY QUINN),”

Photo by Claudette Barius/ & © DC Comics

Birds of Prey (or, uh, Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey) earned $1.92 million on its third Friday, losing 700 theaters and dropping 69% from last Friday’s potentially Valentine’s Day-inflated day-eight gross. The $82 million DC Films flick has earned $67.44 million after 15 days and should earn around $6.7 million (-61%) over the weekend. That’ll give it a $72 million 17-day cume. No, that’s not a great hold, and it’s going to be smushed by Invisible Man next weekend. An $85 million domestic cume is now probably the best-case-scenario. All hope for Warner Bros. now lies with Wonder Woman 1984, In the Heights and Tenet in June and July.

Sony’s Bad Boys For Life earned $1.6 million (-61%) on its sixth Friday for a likely $6.1 million (-47%) weekend gross and $191.4 million domestic cume. That will put it just over/under the adjusted-for-inflation cumes of Bad Boys II ($133 million in 2003) and The Hand That Rocks the Cradle ($88 million in 1992), with the latter placing the Will Smith/Martin Lawrence action comedy as the second-biggest “tickets sold” flick in January save for M.A.S.H. ($71 million in 1971/$456 million adjusted). It’ll put Bad Boys 3 just over/under unadjusted domestic cume of 22 Jump Street ($191 million in 2014), making it the second-biggest buddy cop actioner save for Rush Hour 2 ($226 million in 2001).

'Parasite'

‘Parasite’

NEON

Sony and Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island earned $1.26 million (-77%) on its second Friday, which makes sense since it didn’t open well and almost nobody liked it. We can expect a $4.14 million (-66%) second-weekend gross and a $20.127 million ten-day cume for director Jeff Wadlow’s admittedly cheap ($7 million) horror movie. It’s not a flop, but nobody at Sony or Blumhouse will be celebrating on this film’s account. Blumhouse strikes again next weekend with Universal’s The Invisible Man, which should perform a lot better. Universal’s 1917 earned $1.18 million (-52%) on Friday for a likely $4.63 million (-43%) weekend and boffo $152.21 million domestic cume.

Sony’s Jumanji: The Next Level earned $750,000  (-60%) on its 11th Friday for a likely $3.3 million (-41%) weekend and $311.2 million domestic cume. Neon’s Parasite got two boosts this weekend. Not only did it get a limited engagement in IMAX (splitting the screens with Birds of Prey), but it got called out by President Trump (who presumably has not seen the South Korean thriller) in a random comment during one of his political rallies, which of course put the film right back on the top of the film media food chain. It earned $850,000 (-52%) for a likely $3.26 million (-43%) 20th-weekend gross for a $49 million domestic cume.

