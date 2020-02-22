Friday Box Office: ‘Sonic’ And ‘Harley Quinn’ Both Plunge 69% As ‘Parasite’ Gets A Trump Bump

Sonic the Hedgehog

Paramount

Parasite got called out by Donald Trump right before its limited IMAX engagement, while holdovers otherwise all took big drops in the post-holiday frame.

In holdover news for the Friday box office, Call of the Wild’s over-performance (an $8.049 million Friday) came at the cost, relatively speaking, of Sonic the Hedgehog’s second-weekend legs. The James Marsden/Ben Schwartz/Jim Carrey flick earned $6.4 million (-69%) on its second Friday to bring its eight-day domestic cume to $86 million. That puts it past the unadjusted domestic gross of Pokémon: The First Movie ($85 million in 1999/$155 million adjusted-for-inflation) on the list of video game-based movies, the blue daredevil racing past Walt Disney’s Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time ($90 million in 2010/$108 million adjusted) sometime today.

It should still recover a little bit today and tomorrow, thanks to kid-powered matinees, so we can expect an over/under $25 million (-57%) second-weekend gross and $105 million ten-day cume. If that holds up, it’ll pass Rampage ($101 million in 2018) on Sunday and Angry Birds ($107 million in 2016) early next week to become the third-biggest video game movie in unadjusted domestic earnings on Sunday or Monday. After that, it’s just Tomb Raider ($131 million in 2001/$211 million adjusted) and Pokémon: Detective Pikachu ($144 million in 2019) to become the biggest video game-based movie in raw domestic earnings.

Jim Carrey and James Marsden in ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’

Photo Credit: Doane Gregory., courtesy of SEGA and Paramount

A 58% drop would still be better than the 64% drop for Lionsgate’s surprisingly good Power Rangers movie from three years ago. Sonic was also a surprisingly good movie based on a somewhat not-so-prestigious kid property that opened to top-tier potential (a $40 million launch in March of 2017) with strong audience polling (an A+ from kids under 18). Despite being probably the best Power Rangers movie anyone will ever make (yes, I would compare it to the 1990 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film), it cratered after opening weekend due to not being able to reach unconverted moviegoers.

It should be over $200 million worldwide by tomorrow night, and that’s not even counting the 15 major territories opening this week. Paramount’s $85 million release may soon join Resident Evil 4 and 6 along with Prince of Persia, Angry Birds Movie 2, Rampage, Detective Pikachu and Warcraft as the rare video game movie to top $300 million worldwide. While it dropped a little sharper than hoped, Call of the Wild slightly overperformed. Deadpool dropped 57% in weekend two and eventually earned 1.53x its ten-day total. If Sonic performs likewise, it still gets to $159 million domestic.

JURNEE SMOLLETT-BELL as Black Canary and MARGOT ROBBIE as Harley Quinn in Warner Bros. Pictures’ … [+] “BIRDS OF PREY (AND THE FANTABULOUS EMANCIPATION OF ONE HARLEY QUINN),”

Photo by Claudette Barius/ & © DC Comics

Birds of Prey (or, uh, Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey) earned $1.92 million on its third Friday, losing 700 theaters and dropping 69% from last Friday’s potentially Valentine’s Day-inflated day-eight gross. The $82 million DC Films flick has earned $67.44 million after 15 days and should earn around $6.7 million (-61%) over the weekend. That’ll give it a $72 million 17-day cume. No, that’s not a great hold, and it’s going to be smushed by Invisible Man next weekend. An $85 million domestic cume is now probably the best-case-scenario. All hope for Warner Bros. now lies with Wonder Woman 1984, In the Heights and Tenet in June and July.

Sony’s Bad Boys For Life earned $1.6 million (-61%) on its sixth Friday for a likely $6.1 million (-47%) weekend gross and $191.4 million domestic cume. That will put it just over/under the adjusted-for-inflation cumes of Bad Boys II ($133 million in 2003) and The Hand That Rocks the Cradle ($88 million in 1992), with the latter placing the Will Smith/Martin Lawrence action comedy as the second-biggest “tickets sold” flick in January save for M.A.S.H. ($71 million in 1971/$456 million adjusted). It’ll put Bad Boys 3 just over/under unadjusted domestic cume of 22 Jump Street ($191 million in 2014), making it the second-biggest buddy cop actioner save for Rush Hour 2 ($226 million in 2001).

‘Parasite’

NEON

Sony and Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island earned $1.26 million (-77%) on its second Friday, which makes sense since it didn’t open well and almost nobody liked it. We can expect a $4.14 million (-66%) second-weekend gross and a $20.127 million ten-day cume for director Jeff Wadlow’s admittedly cheap ($7 million) horror movie. It’s not a flop, but nobody at Sony or Blumhouse will be celebrating on this film’s account. Blumhouse strikes again next weekend with Universal’s The Invisible Man, which should perform a lot better. Universal’s 1917 earned $1.18 million (-52%) on Friday for a likely $4.63 million (-43%) weekend and boffo $152.21 million domestic cume.

Sony’s Jumanji: The Next Level earned $750,000 (-60%) on its 11th Friday for a likely $3.3 million (-41%) weekend and $311.2 million domestic cume. Neon’s Parasite got two boosts this weekend. Not only did it get a limited engagement in IMAX (splitting the screens with Birds of Prey), but it got called out by President Trump (who presumably has not seen the South Korean thriller) in a random comment during one of his political rallies, which of course put the film right back on the top of the film media food chain. It earned $850,000 (-52%) for a likely $3.26 million (-43%) 20th-weekend gross for a $49 million domestic cume.

Source