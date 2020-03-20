Friday’s Google Doodle Honors Ignaz Semmelweis And Washing Your Hands

If you need reminding, today’s Google Doodle reviews the CDC’s recommended handwashing method.

Google

As most of us discover a new obsession with washing our hands (and some people seem to be learning how for the first time), Friday’s Google Doodle honors 19th-century doctor Ignaz Semmelweis, the first person to prove that handwashing saves lives. And he did it decades before people knew what bacteria and viruses were.

In the 1800s, childbirth was a dangerous prospect. Women died while giving birth, and in the aftermath, in horrifying numbers. Semmelweis, as Chief Resident in the maternity clinic at Vienna General Hospital, wanted to save as many women as he could from the deadly childbed fever.

We know now that “childbed fever” was the result of bacterial infections. At the time, Semmelweis knew that it was killing about 10% of the patients in one ward of his clinic but only around 4% in the other ward. The only difference Semmelweis could see was that doctors delivered babies in one ward, and midwives did the work in the other – and surprisingly, the doctors were losing more than twice as many patients, even though the midwives’ clinic was more crowded. In fact, women who gave birth on the street stood a better chance of surviving than those in the doctors’ maternity ward at Vienna General.

In 1847, while he was pondering the question of maternal mortality, Semmelweis lost a good friend, Jakob Kolletschka, to a deadly fever. Also a doctor, Kolletschka had been walking a group of medical students through a postmortem examination when someone accidentally jabbed him with a dirty scalpel.

The still-grieving Semmelweis realized that some kind of contamination from the cadaver must have gotten into Kolletschka’s bloodstream and made him sick. And he thought that something similar might be happening to the patients in his maternity wards. It turned out that the midwives in the second ward frequently washed their hands with a chemical similar to liquid bleach. Meanwhile, the doctors in the first ward often tended to one patient with their hands still bloody from the last.

Semmelweis ordered the doctors to start washing their hands. In April 1847, just before the handwashing order, the first ward’s death rate was around 18.3%. By June, doctors were washing their hands between patients, and the death rate dropped to 2.2%. Something as simple as handwashing had made it much safer to have a baby.

But despite those obvious results, many doctors disagreed with Semmelweis, and several of them were openly hostile and mocked his recommendations. In the 1840s and 1850s, most doctors and scientists in Europe blamed miasma, or bad air, for spreading disease. Medieval physicians in the Middle East had proposed germ theory in the 1300s, but centuries later, European doctors weren’t convinced.

Louis Pasteur’s work in 1850 started to convince people that germs were real, but the tide didn’t turn fast enough for Semmelweis. His colleagues’ rejection of his ideas eventually drove him to a nervous breakdown in 1865. He died two weeks later in an asylum, and in a tragically ironic twist, the cause of his death was gangrene from an injury on his hand (reportedly sustained in a beating from the guards).

Less than 2 decades later, however, Semmelweis was vindicated by the widespread acceptance of germ theory, the discovery of viruses, and the identification of the specific bacteria that caused many of the world’s most troublesome diseases. Today, we know exponentially more about the pathogens that make us sick, but our best weapons are still simple ones: soap, water, and the 20-second song of your choice.

Source