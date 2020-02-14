From Process Automation To Autonomous Process

Process automation

While automation is definitely part of the goals of artificial intelligence, and in particular automating things that require human cognitive capabilities, simply automating things doesn’t make them intelligent. Have a good conversation with your crock pot lately? Increasingly, customers are also becoming aware of the differences of automation and intelligence. This despite the fact that many vendors are selling their wares with a claim that they have AI capabilities, even though their products don’t seem to provide much evidence of that.

However, with the increasing requirement for cognitive forms of automation, vendors are listening and starting to add more aspects of intelligence to their suites, especially the so-called robotic process automation (RPA) vendors. Most of the leading RPA vendors have added unstructured text, image, and in some cases, audio processing. These Natural Language Processing (NLP) capabilities are “table stakes” in the intelligence game. If your automation tool can’t process handwritten text or generate transcripts from audio, then you should get rid of that tool immediately. The capabilities for processing unstructured information are widely available from dozens of vendors. So what. Big deal. Unstructured information processing is barely Level 1 autonomous process capability.

The big idea of AI and cognitive technologies is to address and tackle problems that require human cognitive capabilities. Many vendors in the RPA market are simply using AI as a marketing vehicle and are not fundamentally changing or improving the way business process is done. This is why companies looking to pursue the path of Intelligent Process Automation need to have the desired end state in mind: full autonomous business process (ABP).

What does Fully Autonomous Business Process mean?

In 2018, Cognilytica released a report on the Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) market. (Disclosure: I’m a principal analyst with Cognilytica). This report discusses the evolution of business process automation, modeling, management, and optimization, and some of the tentative steps vendors were making from non-cognitive process automation to more cognitive forms. The report notes that automating existing tasks with unintelligent robots still leaves way too many tasks that are dependent on humans to execute, identify, model, and manage. These bots are simply mechanizing the assembly line to take what humans repeatedly do and automate that so machines can then do them repeatedly. However, fundamentally, the processes are the same. Bots get stuck and humans have to help out. And these bots are not intelligent – they can’t handle changes to process flows, data, logic, or other issues.

Cognlytica’s report identifies four categories of Cognitive Automation, with increasing levels of cognitive ability:

Level 0: Enhanced RPA (not AI)Level 1: Language & Context AwareLevel 2: Intelligent Process AwarenessLevel 3: Autonomous Process Optimization Screen recorder with visual flow designer

Screen recorder with visual flow designer Complex rule sets

Complex user interaction capabilities with keyboard, mouse, swipe, and behavior modeling

Use of natural language processing tools for text (OCR), speech, and other interaction

Virtual assistants to help with process development

Fix and validate data as necessary for context

Can deal with unstructured data and inputs

Automatically identify process flows in new systems (“process discovery”)

Anticipate and mitigate process flow exceptions

Understand UI changes & make dynamic process changes

Find and fix missing or incorrect data

Automatic process documentation

Suggest and make modifications to processes to improve overall flow

Learn from itself to figure out better ways to handle process flow

Automatic orchestration of multiple bots to optimize processes

In some ways, this classification borrows from the autonomous vehicle and train industry. In those industries, level 0 represents the unintelligent state of technology, with increasing levels of autonomy requiring increasingly greater levels of cognitive capabilities and providing increasingly greater value to the human users. In the same way, moving up the ladder of cognitive ability of business process resulting in increasingly greater value to business organizations by tackling increasingly harder business problems of increasingly more strategic value.

Let’s use the automobile industry example of autonomous vehicles as a not-perfect, but suitable parallel for what we’re trying to accomplish here. The vision of Level 5 autonomous vehicles is that fully autonomous vehicles will be able to drive human passengers anywhere in any weather condition – just tell the vehicle where to go, and it will take you there. No need to have steering wheels or control devices because you can’t intervene even if you wanted to. That’s the automobile industry’s vision of fully autonomous vehicles. This is a similar point of view on autonomous business process.

The Challenges of making business processes “smarter”

You can look at business processes from two perspectives: from the perspective of all the things that the business actually does in its day-to-day activities fulfilling all the necessary operations of the business, or from the perspective of the underlying technology that enables the business to do what it does. The first perspective is clearly the perspective is easy to agree with because it’s all encompassing. Either the business is performing a business process or it’s not. The second perspective of business processes is more problematic.

First, not all business processes are encoded in technology – some are purely human-to-human. Second, some of the technology processes are not truly business processes but rather reflections of the way technology systems are setup to deal with various business requirements. In fact, we’ve had direct experience with line of business managers who hate the way the technology systems implement a business process, making the process much more complicated than it needs to be or adding additional cost or time to something that should be much simpler. Since IT companies are good at handling IT-focused business processes, it makes sense then that the conversations we’ve been having about business process in the context of software tooling is from the technical perspective of business process. However, this is short-sighted, problematic, and backwards-looking.

What businesses want are systems that can autonomously understand the business processes as they actually exist in the organization and, without human intervention, provide augmentative assistance to get the business from one point to the other. That’s right. We’re talking systems that can autonomously discover business processes as they exist, and autonomously figure out how the various people, technology systems, data, and resources connect to those processes, and then figure out ways to optimize these business processes. This is about autonomous process discovery & modeling, autonomous process analytics, and autonomous process optimization.

Specifically the concept of autonomous business process includes:

Autonomous Process Discovery & Modeling

Automatically identify process flows in new systems (“process discovery”)

Automatic process documentation

Automatically discover explicit as well as implicit process flows by observing actual human, data, and system operation

Automatically discover the entities which a business interacts with

Autonomous Process Analytics & Management

Automatically identify actual key performance indicators (KPIs) and metrics that determine process efficiency

Automatically use overall business goals to measure how discovered processes are actually performing

Automatically identify people, data, and system bottlenecks

Autonomous Process Optimization

Automatically anticipate and mitigate process flow exceptions

Automatically understand system data and interface changes & make dynamic process changes

Autonomously find and fix missing or incorrect data

The key is that everything at this Level 3 of Autonomous Business Process needs to be autonomous and with little, if any human interaction.

Does fully Autonomous Business Processes even make sense?

How could it possibly make sense for software systems to autonomously do all the things outlined above? Wouldn’t business managers scream that a system is taking control over their business without human intervention? Accidents will happen and people won’t have a way to control the system. Does this sound familiar? We’ve had the very same conversations about autonomous vehicles. People decry that fully autonomous vehicles won’t be safe and will lead to potentially disastrous outcomes. However, there’s just as many arguments to be made on the flip side that autonomous vehicles will lead to fewer accidents and greater efficiency.

Do you think businesses really love their process automation systems in place? In many cases these systems impede business capabilities. Humans often work around these systems or have to build yet more systems to deal with those systems. Processes that are automated can go haywire, taking down entire businesses, or cause havoc. So, let’s ask this question: do businesses really want unintelligent automatons executing the IT department’s vision of the business as it kinda exists, or do they want intelligent, autonomous systems that accurately and adequately define the business as it actually exists and handles the processes as they continuously change, and as humans execute them, rather than how their underlying systems approximate them? We think the latter.

Like Autonomous Vehicles, Autonomous Process is a Goal

It’s important to note that Level 3 Autonomous Business Process is a goal. We may never get to truly autonomous business process, and that’s ok. The point is for businesses to take control of their processes and use cognitive capabilities the right way. Slapping OCR and text recognition on a dumb automation of technology process that might be inherently inefficient is not the way to do it. Just as no vehicle manufacturer is currently at Level 5 autonomous capability, so too there are no software vendors currently at Level 3 ABP, and we expect it will take a long time to get there. Any vendor claiming Level 3 ABP right now is flat out lying. Don’t believe their marketing hype.

