Full Review Of The Impressive Launch Of Podcast Magazine

Podcasts have taken us on incredible journeys in audio that remind us that human stories about the need to be appreciated and loved are everyone’s story. In learning more about people, we’re really learning about ourselves. Recently, the stories for podcasts got so big that entrepreneur and podcast veteran Steve Olsher created a whole magazine for them. Incredibly, he claims that from the conception to launch of Podcast Magazine took only 110 days.

YES!

Podcast Magazine is actually a thing now, and it kinda looks great! The typeface, the font colors, the gorgeous photographs, and the use of margins all give more pleasure to the reading experience by lending it a sense of playfulness that has much in common with the DNA of some of the most forward thinking print magazines like Wired and Fast Company.

A lifetime digital subscription to Podcast Magazine is available now for a limited time on their website and all it will cost you is an email address.

So, what is it?

If it wasn’t already obvious from my descriptions, Podcast Magazine is a full-form digital version of a print magazine, and their limited print run for their first issue should tell you all you need to know about their designs on being everything a full digital and print magazine can be today in our modern marketplace.

They’ve already mastered the art of value statements as evidenced by this pronouncement on their website, “Each month, Podcast Magazine goes ‘beyond the microphone’ to cover podcasts, podcast culture and takes readers deeper into the lives of today’s leading podcasters and the stories podcast FANS can’t get enough of.”

You can see above the gorgeous cover featuring podcast veteran Glynn Washington of the podcasts Snap Judgement, Spooked, and Heaven’s Gate along with the description “250,000,000 downloads later…Still Keeping It Real”

The magazine can be read on desktop pc’s, and on mobile devices with the Podcast Magazine app. Using the app you can quickly scroll to the page you want at the bottom with a slider bar. When flipping through the pages in larger “read” mode they can only be flipped one at a time. On the desktop version hitting the left and right buttons to turn the pages provides an aesthetically pleasing Apple iBook like animation of real pages flipping and the center of the magazine has a helpful full-screen button if you aren’t already in that mode. Sadly, there are no hyperlinks in the index to skip directly to articles

So let’s get into it. Here’s my breakdown of the first issue of Podcast Magazine where I’ll be presenting my thoughts immediately after reading each article.

After the opening credits at the beginning, the directory of stories page called “In This Issue” uses vertical rows with staggered pictures and text that evoke an active upbeat mood for their featured stories, and a horizontal row at the bottom for what appears to be their regular segments.

Steve Olsher’s signature smile and pose

Podcast Magazine

Steve Olsher does a good job of “selling” his magazine in the opening “From the Editor” section providing podcasting statistics to buttress his argument that “the real growth of the medium is yet to come.” What I found most compelling in his first column was a commitment to highlighting podcasts that haven’t broken through on the top podcast charts with the “Under the Radar” and “Off the Charts” monthly features and with their “Hot 50” rankings that change each month based on reader voting. “We wanted to level the playing field for podcasters since it’s a pretty skewed game right now,” Olsher tells me.

Throughout the magazine the use of “pop-out” quotes, a sidebar of podcasts that the featured host listens to, as well as text next to different colored backgrounds break up the reading experience in eye-catching ways.

Feature #1 – “Glynn Washington: The Cult of Personality”

It’s notable that the very first feature highlights a tremendously successful podcaster that is still working on a tight budget for his shows. His sneaky street hustle style in getting Snap Judgement distribution by NPR is sure to inspire others to look past traditional marketing and find their own key to success. A solid effort for the first feature, but I liked later profile stories better.

Feature #2 – “The Fiction Podcast: Not What You Think”

This entry is a first person narrative of the author’s introduction to fiction podcasts and serves as an introduction to the reader of the topic of fiction podcasts as a whole. This how-to format is useful but doesn’t successfully tie in to the author’s opening narrative of being an entrepreneur and perhaps selling more of her books. While it’s nice that it introduces readers to fiction podcasts like Limetown, and Blackout, it unfortunately has a major error that one reader caught a few days ago about Alice Isn’t Dead being one of the first fiction podcasts created. Note to readers: it is not.

Feature #3 – “Under the Radar: The Carlotta Beautox Chronicles” (fiction)

This column intends to highlight “podcasts you probably haven’t heard of but should be listening to.” It’s a short little write-up on much beloved independent fiction podcast The *Carlotta Beautox Chronicles about a small-town girl pursuing her dreams. It praises the podcast, but is sadly lacking in detail and contains a very awkward sentence that doesn’t serve the story at all and unfortunately stands out because of the brevity of this feature. Here’s the sentence: “(Even more odd, because once you get to know her, you realize she’s, well, not the brightest bulb.)”

*The word “Carlotta” in the title has an umlaut over the letter “o”.

Feature #4 – “She Saved All Her Money And Bought A GTO…Podcasting a Life-Long Love Affair with Cars.”

This is the first feature in the “Leisure” category and is a “write-through” interview with Jayme Blasiman host of the Femcanic Garage podcast about women in the automotive industry. A “write-through” interview is one that doesn’t use the traditional Q and A format but instead picks and chooses quotes from the interview along with other source material to tell a story. In this case, it’s an emotionally perfect story loaded with details that encapsulate the “can do” attitude of the host and how she hopes to inspire other women in the industry.

Feature #5 – “Under the Radar: Good Together: Ethical, Eco-Friendly, Sustainable Living” (leisure)

This is a much more effective example of what a short review feature should be than the fiction “Under the Radar”. It gives a quick overview of this podcast about how best to live in an environmentally friendly way, along with some episode topics and a recommendation on why you should listen.

Feature #6 – “Speak Up: Engage, Impact & Entertain with Storytelling!”

I love storytelling shows and the SpeakUp storytelling podcast by host Matthew Dicks sounds like one I would really enjoy. Ultimately this profile is engaging, and the writer is clearly enthusiastic about it, however it’s hampered by a few mechanical issues that pulled me out of the flow of it at times. Some details don’t aid the story, there are two unnecessary uses of parenthesis, and a lot of the sentence exposition is a bit clunky, but it ends strongly with a sum-up quote from the podcast host about why he makes his show.

Feature #7 – “Under the Radar: Cereal Killers” (arts)

Punchy, quick read that leaves me curious enough about this podcast about breakfast cereal that I might actually listen to it.

Feature #8 -”A Fresh Perspective on How: Democracy Works”

Terrific feature on the show Democracy Works that explains their mission of providing context for where we are as a nation along with some listener demographics, sample topics, as well as the hosts goals of civic engagement from listening to their program.

A preview of the top charts of the Hot 50 for March 2020

Podcast Magazine

The rest of the magazine follows this pattern of a short “Under the Radar” column followed by a longer profile of a podcast and its host, or a feature. Also at this point it would be a little tedious for me to continue to write short blurbs on each article, since the strength of the format carries each story, as does the selection of the topic and the podcast, and they are mostly well written. Each category features a category director that is either an expert or an enthusiast in the topic, and knowledge and enthusiasm of a topic can’t be faked while grammatical errors and other minor structural problems are sure to improve over time or with more patient editing.

Each category has a short “Under the Radar” section as well as a longer “behind the mic” profile. Here is a list of them: Local Government, Kids & Family, True Crime, History, Science, Health and Fitness, Technology, Religion & Spirituality, Business, News, Sports, Society and Culture, TV & Film, Music, and Education.

As far as non-specific category features go, I thought the one called “Evoking the Earbud Generation” about podcasting trends was a little too dry, kinda generic and reminiscent of other stories I’ve seen before. I loved everything else though.

Here is a list of the other feature story titles

“How Do you Listen to Podcasts?” – Great story about different features of specific “podcatchers” or “podcast apps” and how they differentiate themselves.

The State of the Podcast Universe” – A better story about trends in podcasting then “Earbud Generation”.

The Professional Podcaster: How Do Podcasters Make Money?” provides interesting data about a variety of podcasts and podcasters across the spectrum.

“The Push to Expand RSS” is a quick but interesting history of RSS feeds along with a call to action for those who want to help improve them.

“Off The Charts” – The top 20 podcast picks of the month in different categories across two pages.

“The Hot 50” is exactly what it says it is – a list of the top 50 shows as determined by podcast fans.

The final section called “Outro” features some final thoughts from Steve Olsher and he wants your feedback! Letters and Feedback will be in a new section in March called “Conversation Corner”, along with a profile interview with Katie Couric.

After reading the entire magazine, some of the stories began to take on a “samey” formulaic quality, but then again, a lot of other magazines do that as well which is why most people end up flipping through them and reading about the topics or features that they know they’ll know enjoy. It’s not like a novel where you have to read it straight through or else it won’t make sense.

Final Verdict: A very enjoyable read with a few minor bumps in the road. In the style used throughout their first issue, I’d like to give Podcast Magazine four mics out of five and can’t wait to see what they do in March with time to iron out the kinks.

Yes, if you were curious, they plan on doing a Podcast Magazine podcast in the future TBD.

