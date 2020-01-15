Functionality, Form & Freedom Brought To You By Charlie Hedin Of Tekla

Well hello there home textiles. Who knew towels, fluffy bathrobes and bedding could be so cool? Well they can, and it’s all courtesy of Danish brand, Tekla Fabrics. Thank you.

Founded by Charlie Hedin in 2017, he first offered high-quality textiles for the home, cue 100% organic bedding and cool blankets made from pure wool, merino, mohair and cashmere. And he’s collaborated with the likes of architect John Pawson and contemporary artist, André Saraiva a.k.a. Mr A on a blanket woven in a fine cashmere blend featuring his artwork.

Amour Cashmere Blanket

Tekla

Later, Hedin expanded into clothing in the form of oversized and ultra-cozy bathrobes, available in a whole range of hues designed in their Copenhagen studio. Calling all those terrycloth aficionados, the robes are produced in Portugal (fun fact: a country known for its fine terrycloth). And what makes it so great? It’s next level thick that’s why, at 385g terry made from organic, Oeko-Tex cotton that is certified chemical-free.

Danish design. Sustainable textiles. Stylish living. What’s not to love?

Felicity Carter: Tell us about the motivations to start your brand and how it came about…

Charlie Hedin: The need for starting Tekla was honestly trickled from my frustration of being extremely difficult to find beautiful, yet affordable home textiles. I’ve moved around so much – Paris, Amsterdam, L.A. and every time I moved I needed to buy new bed sheets or towels. However, there was nothing that made me think ‘This is it’. At some point, it was not about home textiles anymore, but it was about creating something that you buy to wear in your spare time or to sleep in; products that I want to use, that are very functional but in a beautiful way. I started developing the concept and the idea while doing freelance work on the side for the first 8 months. I started it all from my savings, but since we registered significant growth in the first 6 months, and the first bigger order needed to be done prepaid, I decided to take investors on board.

FC: How would you sum up the aesthetic?

CH: Tekla’s nature is to make straight forward design-led products without having to compromise on quality and sustainability. I also think that my sailing background has had a significant influence on our design path and our key values in general. Sailing has forced me into the fact, that everything needs to be functional. A towel should get you dry, a blanket should warm you up, simple things like that. It’s about functionality before the form — I always start with the function and then I add the designs after that. Tekla is about freedom, and to me functionality is freedom.

FC: What is a luxury for you?

CH: Joining together a refined and understated design language with the best of today’s materials for products that will stand the test of times in both quality and appearance. A combination of thoughtful products and quality, that serves a genuine purpose in the world.

FC: Who is your customer?

CH: I think people these days start realizing the essential roles of things we possess at our homes. They can alter the atmosphere and change the way how we perceive our surroundings. To live simply and not have too many things, to live in a space with less but better furniture makes it so relaxed, and adds more quality to your life I think. And that I guess might be appealing to our customers, the tranquility and sincerity of our products. People want different feelings. Different experiences. Whether it’s about softness, the touch or something you can escape in.

FC: What are the cornerstones of your company?

CH: Branding the visual identity together with defining our values is kind of the mirror of my thoughts and my brain. Very strongly shaped by architectural references and tranquility of nature, our main aim is to create homes with a desire to embrace simple and functional living. The all-embracing feeling that Tekla is, has to be internationally felt and understood. The quality of our products is high, which means that they’ll last a long time. We try to make things that are very timeless, practical and responsible, and every part of our supply chain should reflect that.

FC: What’s the best piece of advice that you’ve been given when it comes to handling the industry?

CH: I have gotten a lot of advice since I started working in the fashion industry. Having the opportunity to work on the global communication of such a big brand like Acne Studios has helped me to shape, form and realize my vision. To fulfill the desire and creating something on my own, something I can put a mark on. To me, more than getting advice from people is about listening to people I truly respect and then adjust and tailor that advice to our universe and visual identity.

FC: What are your long-term goals for the company?

CH: At the end of the day, it all comes down to focusing on one thing and building our Tekla universe around it. Not overcomplicate things too much and keep on building a genuine and simple product, without compromising on quality and sustainability. With the fashion industry being one of the most polluting industries in the world, it is important to stay dedicated to speeding up the industry’s positive transition. The world around us is changing and the current system, which produces two or more collections per year does not participate in a change towards a sustainable future. In Tekla, we do not play by any season. Everything that we do carries over to the next season, we do not put things on sale, if we want to launch a blanket on the website, we just do so.

At the moment, our main focus is on our sleepwear collection, which is going to be introduced during Copenhagen Fashion Week in January 2020. Other than that, we are excited about what the future holds for us. We are being positive towards a continuous collaboration with the prominent British architect John Pawson, while at the same time staying open to new potential partnerships.

