GA Governor Finally Issues Stay-At-Home Order, Says He Didn’t Know Asymptomatic People Could Be Contagious

Topline: Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (R-Ga.) indicated Wednesday that he recently became aware asymptomatic people could transmit coronavirus, a decision that led him to change his mind about issuing a stay-at-home directive for the state, even as Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the nation’s top health officials, has been hammering home the point for almost two months

Kemp said during a press conference Wednesday ordering Georgia residents to stay-at-home that he was just “finding out that this virus is now transmitting before people see signs.”

Much is not known about the virus that has infected nearly 1 million people around the world but its ability to transmit from individuals who are asymptomatic is a fact doctors have known for months; on March 1, the Center for Disease Control issued guidance stating people with no symptoms could spread the virus.

guidance Kemp, who narrowly edged out rising Democratic star Stacey Abrams for the Georgia governor seat in 2018, maintained that he had found out this crucial characteristic of the virus in the “last 24 hours”: “Those individuals could have been infecting people before they ever felt bad, but we didn’t know that until the last 24 hours.”

The Georgia governor, who added this realization was a “game changer,” was slower to issue stay at home guidelines than most U.S. governors; the state’s stay-at-home directive will begin Friday, April 3.

Big number: Up to 25% of COVID-19 patients may not have symptoms, the C.D.C. director said Tuesday.

