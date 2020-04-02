Home Business GA Governor Finally Issues Stay-At-Home Order, Says He Didn’t Know Asymptomatic People Could Be Contagious
Business

GA Governor Finally Issues Stay-At-Home Order, Says He Didn’t Know Asymptomatic People Could Be Contagious

written by Forbes April 2, 2020
GA Governor Finally Issues Stay-At-Home Order, Says He Didn’t Know Asymptomatic People Could Be Contagious
Georgia Budget

FILE – In this Dec. 4, 2019, file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp takes questions from the media at … [+] the Georgia state Capitol in Atlanta. Georgia’s tax collections are improving even as lawmakers grapple with budget cuts brought on by previous shortfalls. Kemp announced Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, that tax collections rose 4.5% in January compared to the same month in 2019. (AP Photo/Elijah Nouvelage, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Topline: Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (R-Ga.) indicated Wednesday that he recently became aware asymptomatic people could transmit coronavirus, a decision that led him to change his mind about issuing a stay-at-home directive for the state, even as Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the nation’s top health officials, has been hammering home the point for almost two months

  • Kemp said during a press conference Wednesday ordering Georgia residents to stay-at-home that he was just “finding out that this virus is now transmitting before people see signs.”
  • Much is not known about the virus that has infected nearly 1 million people around the world but its ability to transmit from individuals who are asymptomatic is a fact doctors have known for months; on March 1, the Center for Disease Control issued guidance stating people with no symptoms could spread the virus. 
  • Kemp, who narrowly edged out rising Democratic star Stacey Abrams for the Georgia governor seat in 2018, maintained that he had found out this crucial characteristic of the virus in the “last 24 hours”: “Those individuals could have been infecting people before they ever felt bad, but we didn’t know that until the last 24 hours.”
  • The Georgia governor, who added this realization was a “game changer,” was slower to issue stay at home guidelines than most U.S. governors; the state’s stay-at-home directive will begin Friday, April 3.

Big number: Up to 25% of COVID-19 patients may not have symptoms, the C.D.C. director said Tuesday.

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Vaccination Rates Rise In California After Personal Belief...

January 11, 2020

How To Stop Cyberattacks With Security-Minded Company Culture

January 15, 2020

All You Wanted To Know About The Recent...

March 19, 2020

Forward Thinking – The Travel Industry Is In...

March 26, 2020

The Tale Of Koko, The Nursing Home Therapy...

December 27, 2019

‘Lost in Space’ Season 2 Review: Lean, Mean...

December 17, 2019

Access The Power Of Reframing In Your Own...

January 2, 2020

He Built A Million-Dollar, One-Man Fitness Business. Now...

February 29, 2020

Twitter’s Stock May Plunge By 9% Following Quarterly...

January 28, 2020

How To Turn Down A Job Offer Without...

November 29, 2019

Leave a Comment