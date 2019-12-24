Home Technology Galaxy S11 ‘Final’ Design Reveals Stunning New Display [Updated]
Technology

Galaxy S11 ‘Final’ Design Reveals Stunning New Display [Updated]

written by Forbes December 24, 2019
Galaxy S11 ‘Final’ Design Reveals Stunning New Display [Updated]

Samsung’s Galaxy S11 has leaked substance, leaked smarts and leaked potentially game-changing upgrades. But the latest leak confirms exactly what will catch everyone’s attention first: style. 

Samsung Galaxy S11 design, Galaxy S11 display, Galaxy S11 release date,

Remarkably, this Samsung Galaxy S11 concept got the phone’s stunning bezels exactly right

PhoneArena

Unsurprisingly, it stems from prolific Samsung insider Ice Universe who has revealed the “final version” of the Galaxy S11 display after obtaining a cover used as a reference for accessory makers to produce screen protectors. And the surprise is it shows a phone which essentially has no bezels at all. 

12/24 Update: The Elec understands that Samsung will partly achieve its groundbreaking design by using significantly more glue to secure internal components. The downside is this is expected to make the Galaxy S11 range a lot harder to repair. So watch this space.

In fact, the only downside to this “final version” is it confirms the Galaxy S11 will still have a hole punch for the camera. That said, it has been centred (which I find more aesthetically pleasing) and the camera module itself has been shrunk to take up less space. It’s also worth saying that while hole punch displays may not be ideal, they avoid the delicate motors which power pop-up cameras used by several rivals. 

Galaxy S11 design, Galaxy S11 display, Galaxy S11 upgrade, Galaxy S11 release date,

Samsung’s Galaxy S11 has virtually elminated its bezels

Ice Universe

Gordon’s Top Samsung Daily Deals:

  • 12/22 STAR BUYS – Samsung Galaxy S10 Factory Unlocked Phone with 128GB – Prism Black – $599.99 (save $150.00) – shop deal now / Best Buy: $599.99 (save $200.00) – shop deal now
  • 12/22 NEW – Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Plus Factory Unlocked Cell Phone with 512GB (U.S. Warranty), Aura Black/ Note10+ $999.99 (save $200) – shop deal now / Best Buy: $949.99 (save $250.00) 
  • 12/22 – NEW STORES – Galaxy Tab S6 – $549.99 ($100 saving) – the best Android tablet you can buy –  Amazon: $549.99 (save $100) / B&H: $549.99 (save $100) / Best Buy$549.99 (save $100)
  • Samsung’s QLED TV Mega Sale 43-inches up to 82-inches – Up to 50% off QLED 4K TVs – Samsung.com (bargains galore, but you will have to move fast) – shop deals now

Furthermore, this eye-catching display looks like being the finishing touch on a very impressive phone overall. 

In addition to its vanishing bezel, the Galaxy S11 display will run at a buttery smooth 120Hz display and incorporate a supersized fingerprint sensor. The camera has also been completely overhauled with an eye-popping resolution and 5x optical zoom and the batteries significantly enlarged because 5G will come as standard. Downsides? Be prepared to wave goodbye to the headphone jack

With an earlier release date than ever before, Samsung is clearly chomping at the bit to get the Galaxy S11 into our hands. And I don’t think anyone will complain about that. 

___

Follow Gordon on Facebook

More On Forbes

Samsung Confirms Supersized Galaxy S11 Batteries [Update]

Beware Of Samsung’s ‘Uncompetitive’ Galaxy S11 Exynos Version

New Samsung Submission Confirms Galaxy S11 Features [Design Updates]

Samsung Increasing Galaxy S11 Screen Size, Reducing Bezels [Update: New Camera Modes]

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Meteor Impact Site In Australia Targeted For Gold...

December 12, 2019

Fortnite’s Christmas Event Leaks: Here Are The Challenges...

December 12, 2019

My Favorite Smartphones Of 2019, Ranked

December 13, 2019

Apple AirPods Sales Return: Here Are The Best...

December 18, 2019

What If The FinTech Market Slowed Down in...

December 3, 2019

What’s The Best Way To Save An Ecosystem?...

December 8, 2019

Critical Checklist for Alzheimer’s Caregivers

December 10, 2019

How Your Cat Communicates Using Butt Microbes

December 4, 2019

This Is Why Scientists Will Never Exactly Solve...

December 4, 2019

Citizen’s ‘Smart’ Clock Reminds Us: Not Everything Needs...

December 16, 2019