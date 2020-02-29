Game Developers Conference Postponed Until Summer Due To The Coronavirus

Amazon and Activision Blizzard among others today announced they’d be skipping the event; Amazon, like other exhibitors that cancelled their participation, also noted it’d be sharing the content it planned for GDC during an online-only event.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 20: Attendees visit the Google booth at the 2019 GDC Game … [+] Developers Conference on March 20, 2019 in San Francisco, California. The GDC runs through March 22. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Topline: The Game Developers Conference, one of the industry’s premier events each year, has been postponed into the summer following a string of dropouts by major companies over the growing threat of the coronavirus.

Registrants for the event, which was slated to run from March 16 to March 20, will receive full refunds, and scheduled speakers are able to send in their talks to GDC to be distributed online.

Among the major losses prior to the postponement were Sony and Microsoft, both of which launch new consoles next holiday, along with Unity Technologies and Epic Games, the creators of the industry’s two leading video game development engines.

Amazon and Activision Blizzard among others today announced they’d be skipping the event; Amazon, like other exhibitors that cancelled their participation, also noted it’d be sharing the content it planned for GDC during an online-only event.

While there are no reported cases of the coronavirus in the city, on Tuesday San Francisco mayor London Breed declared a local emergency to prepare for such an event, which state and federal governments will reimburse the city for.

GDC 2019 drew a record-breaking 29,000 video game professionals to San Francisco and featured 550 exhibitors.

More than 2,800 people have died from the coronavirus with over 82,000 known cases of infection globally.

Key Background: GDC is an important event for top companies to announce industry-specific news and share insight during panels, but it’s also a key meeting place for small indie designers who will now have to deal with the sunken cost of airfare and hotel fees. The global online game conference Gamedev.world is holding a fundraiser to help pool money for those impacted. It’s not clear exactly when this postponed GDC event will occur, or what form it will take.

Big Number: $5 trillion. That’s the amount of money wiped out from global stocks due to the coronavirus. The market had its worst week since the 2008 financial crash.

What To Watch For: If the coronavirus begins to impact June’s Electronic Entertainment Expo. E3 is generally known as the place for top gaming companies to make their biggest announcements, though, it’s fallen in favor the past few years. GDC isn’t the only event impacted: the Overwatch League, for example, already cancelled live events in China and South Korea.