Home Business ‘Game Of Thrones’ and ‘Mandalorian’ Take Top Honors At Global TV Demand Awards
written by Forbes January 26, 2020
Premiere And Q & A For ″The Mandalorian″

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – The Mandalorian” streams exclusively on Disney+. (Photo by Alberto E. … [+] Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

Getty Images for Disney

Parrot Analytics is on its second year of figuring out, and awarding, the most in-demand, top-streamed TV shows in the world. For this year’s Global TV Demand Awards, which were hosted by Carson Kressley of Queer Eye, the usual suspects plus a few more took home the top honors.

mandalorian wins a streaming award

Emily Swallow accepts the award for Most In-Demand Series Debut in the World for “The Mandalorian.”

Photo credit: John Parra/Getty Images

To no one’s surprise, the most in-demand TV show in the world is the HBO-promoted series Game of Thrones, which trended worldwide this past summer as the series finale brought the show to a close. The most in-demand digital original was Netflix’s Stranger Things. And the most in-demand comedy series in the world was The Big Bang Theory. Disney +’s The Mandalorian took home the award for most in-demand debut series, not a surprise there either even though Netflix’s The Witcher almost snagged that spot.

It’s interesting to note that the awards are for worldwide viewing, but are presented and described with a distinctive American point of view, as there are categories for Latin American, European and Asian “export” TV. (One could argue that the U.S.-based shows are exports as well, to other countries. Also, GoT was filmed in Ireland, Spain and Croatia.)

Friends was given a special award for a lifetime achievement, or icon status. Co-creator David Crane accepted the Global Iconic Demand Award on behalf of the show. Friends had a big year in 2019, as movie theaters celebrated the 25th anniversary of the popular television series.

Other winners are as follows:

Most In-Demand Drama Series in the World: Game of Thrones

Most In-Demand Comedy Series in the World: The Big Bang Theory

 Most In-Demand Documentary Series in the World: Planet Earth

 Most In-Demand Variety Series in the World: The Daily Show

 Most In-Demand Reality Series in the World: The Voice

 Most In-Demand Series Debut in the World: The Mandalorian

 Most In-Demand Superhero Series in the World: The Flash

 Most In-Demand Export from Latin America: La Rosa De Guadalupe

 Most In-Demand Export from Asia: One Punch Man

 Most In-Demand Export from Europe: Peaky Blinders

The existence of an in-demand award means that there is a new measurement for success in streaming, and Parrot put itself in place to determine those winners. The company determines winners by measuring social media engagement, video streaming and peer-to-peer protocols, photo sharing, blogging, and research platforms into a metric that they say measures “total audience demand.” This year’s winners were selected based upon data from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019. The awards were hosted in January 2020 in Miami and were part of the National Association of Television Program Executives conference.

