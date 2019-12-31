GDC Talk Will Cover Working With Chronic Illness In Game Development

announcement on its website, posted Monday.

Victoria Dorn, Software Engineer at Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE), will give the Advocacy track talk, which is called "Adapting: Working in Games with Chronic Illness."

The talk is intended for those who have chronic illnesses as well as those who do not.

“Dorn will discuss how folks dealing with chronic illness can still lead a relatively normal work life, and how you as a co-worker, boss, or fellow human being can help make their life a little easier,” according to the announcement. “Expect to walk away with new ways to navigate the workforce more effectively, if you have chronic illness, while those without will be more aware of folks living with these unpleasant health issues and be able to provide better support!”

I reached out to Dorn via private message for additional comment and she explained that the talk is one she has been wanting to give for a long time. Dorn has dealt with lupus and its symptoms while working in the industry as well as in everyday life since college. With her experience, Dorn is familiar with what complications those with chronic health concerns deal with in the workplace, such as working around doctor’s appointments and having “on days” and “off days.”

“The main reason I have wanted to give this talk is so that folks who might have chronic illness or even other disabilities might know that they aren’t alone,” Dorn said. “I also want to make sure that those who manage or work with folks with health issues can get a little more insight into what someone dealing with health issues might be facing on a daily basis.”

GDC 2020 is coming March 16 to 20 to San Francisco. Find more details about how to attend the event here.

” readability=”47.625365853659″>

Victoria Dorn of SIE will give a talk called “Adapting: Working in Games with Chronic Illness” at … [+] GDC 2020.

Getty

Game Developers Conference (GDC) officials confirmed that a talk covering working in the games industry with chronic illness will be coming to the event in March 2020 via an announcement on its website, posted Monday.

Victoria Dorn, Software Engineer at Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE), will give the Advocacy track talk, which is called “Adapting: Working in Games with Chronic Illness.”

The talk is intended for those who have chronic illnesses as well as those who do not.

“Dorn will discuss how folks dealing with chronic illness can still lead a relatively normal work life, and how you as a co-worker, boss, or fellow human being can help make their life a little easier,” according to the announcement. “Expect to walk away with new ways to navigate the workforce more effectively, if you have chronic illness, while those without will be more aware of folks living with these unpleasant health issues and be able to provide better support!”

I reached out to Dorn via private message for additional comment and she explained that the talk is one she has been wanting to give for a long time. Dorn has dealt with lupus and its symptoms while working in the industry as well as in everyday life since college. With her experience, Dorn is familiar with what complications those with chronic health concerns deal with in the workplace, such as working around doctor’s appointments and having “on days” and “off days.”

“The main reason I have wanted to give this talk is so that folks who might have chronic illness or even other disabilities might know that they aren’t alone,” Dorn said. “I also want to make sure that those who manage or work with folks with health issues can get a little more insight into what someone dealing with health issues might be facing on a daily basis.”

GDC 2020 is coming March 16 to 20 to San Francisco. Find more details about how to attend the event here.