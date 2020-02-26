Home Finance Geneva Auto Show Will Definitely Go Ahead, Organisers Say
Geneva Auto Show Will Definitely Go Ahead, Organisers Say

February 26, 2020
Geneva Auto Show Will Definitely Go Ahead, Organisers Say
"GIMS (www.gims.swiss) and Palexpo are following the guidelines of the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH), are in regular contact with the General Directorate of Health of the Republic and Canton of Geneva and its medical advisor, and have developed an action plan that can be adapted as necessary in real time," the statement said

The news came as a surprise because other international shows, like the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona and the Beijing auto show had been cancelled or postponed.

“In the context of the coronavirus epidemic afflicting China, Palexpo is carefully observing the situation and its possible implications. The organizers encourage exhibitors from at-risk areas to ensure that their staff pass the necessary checks and do not show any symptons of infections in the 14 days prior to their arrival in Switzerland, so as to avoid any risk of spread,” a Palexpo statement had said earlier.

The show will include exhibitors from China, South Korea and Japan. Visitors to the show are likely to come from all across the world.

On Monday, the World Health Organization, based in Geneva, said there was no need to adopt measures which unnecessarily interfere with international trade and travel.

It remains to be seen if the show will go ahead if there is an increase in the number of coronavirus cases in Switzerland before the show opens.

Downtown Geneva, beneath snowy mountains

Downtown Geneva, beneath snowy mountains, Geneva

Getty

 The Geneva Auto Show organisers announced Wednesday it will go ahead as planned, despite the first case of coronavirus occurring in Switzerland.

“Based on the current situation, we have been advised that GIMS (Geneva International Motor Show) can open as planned,” the GIMS board said in a statement.

The show is scheduled to open to the public March 5 through March 15 at the Palexpo arena. Media days are March 3 and March 4.       

“GIMS (www.gims.swiss) and Palexpo are following the guidelines of the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH), are in regular contact with the General Directorate of Health of the Republic and Canton of Geneva and its medical advisor, and have developed an action plan that can be adapted as necessary in real time,” the statement said

The news came as a surprise because other international shows, like the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona and the Beijing auto show had been cancelled or postponed.

“In the context of the coronavirus epidemic afflicting China, Palexpo is carefully observing the situation and its possible implications. The organizers encourage exhibitors from at-risk areas to ensure that their staff pass the necessary checks and do not show any symptons of infections in the 14 days prior to their arrival in Switzerland, so as to avoid any risk of spread,” a Palexpo statement had said earlier.

The show will include exhibitors from China, South Korea and Japan. Visitors to the show are likely to come from all across the world.

On Monday, the World Health Organization, based in Geneva, said there was no need to adopt measures which unnecessarily interfere with international trade and travel.

It remains to be seen if the show will go ahead if there is an increase in the number of coronavirus cases in Switzerland before the show opens.

