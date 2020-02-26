Home Finance Geneva Auto Show Will Open As Planned, Organizers Say, Despite Virus Spread To Switzerland
Geneva Auto Show Will Open As Planned, Organizers Say, Despite Virus Spread To Switzerland

“Yes, it’s going ahead as planned,” a spokesperson told Forbes.

aerial view of Geneva city at sunset

high angle view of Geneva city panoramic from drone point at sunset with famous travel destination … [+] jet d’eau and Geneva Lake.

Getty

The annual Geneva Auto Show will go ahead as planned, despite news the coronavirus had spread to Switzerland.

The BBC reported Wednesday that a case of the virus had been found in Switzerland, the country’s first.

A spokesperson at Palexpo, the show’s (www.gims.swiss) home overlooking Geneva airport, confirmed it will open to the public as planned March 5 through March 15, with media days March 3 and March 4.

“Yes, it’s going ahead as planned,” a spokesperson told Forbes.

