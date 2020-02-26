Geneva Auto Show Will Open As Planned, Organizers Say, Despite Virus Spread To Switzerland

www.gims.swiss) home overlooking Geneva airport, confirmed it will open to the public as planned March 5 through March 15, with media days March 3 and March 4.

“Yes, it’s going ahead as planned,” a spokesperson told Forbes.

” readability=”26.396166134185″>

high angle view of Geneva city panoramic from drone point at sunset with famous travel destination … [+] jet d’eau and Geneva Lake.

Getty

The annual Geneva Auto Show will go ahead as planned, despite news the coronavirus had spread to Switzerland.

The BBC reported Wednesday that a case of the virus had been found in Switzerland, the country’s first.

A spokesperson at Palexpo, the show’s (www.gims.swiss) home overlooking Geneva airport, confirmed it will open to the public as planned March 5 through March 15, with media days March 3 and March 4.

“Yes, it’s going ahead as planned,” a spokesperson told Forbes.