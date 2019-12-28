Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis Vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa Live Results, Odds, Prediction

Gervonta Davis, left, nearly missed weight but will try to take out his aggression on Yuriorkis … [+] Gamboa.

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis Vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa Odds

The moneylines for this fight have been up and down, but through it all, Davis remains a heavy betting favorite.

As of this writing, Davis is a -1500 favorite (a $1,500 wager pays $100), and Gamboa is a +800 underdog (a $100 bet pays $800). Earlier in the week, Davis was as much as a -3000 betting favorite with Gamboa as a +1250 underdog. Then Davis dropped to -2000 with Gamboa moving to +1025. In the early hours of Saturday morning, Davis moved to -2500, while Gamboa dropped to +900.

But throughout Saturday, it seems that more of the late money has come in on Gamboa—possibly because of the weigh-in issues for Davis.

The over-under on rounds fought is 5.5 with the under at -110 and the over at -120.

Here are the odds for the entire Showtime card.

Gervonta Davis (-1500) vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa (+800)

Jean Pascal (+220) vs. Badou Jack (-270)

Jose Uzcategui (-1250) vs. Lionell Thompson (+700)

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis Vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa prediction

You can’t like seeing Davis with his weight issues. It speaks to a lack of professionalism that he originally missed weight again, and you have to wonder about his conditioning and mental preparedness. If Gamboa wasn’t 38 years old and if he was a physically bigger lightweight, I might consider predicting the upset. But for now, Davis is too good, too strong and too young. His power will send Gamboa to the canvas, and by the fifth round, he’ll have had enough. Call it Davis by KO.

Preview:

Gervonta Davis’ latest foray into the 135-pound lightweight division hasn’t gone smoothly thus far. When he faces Yurirorkis Gamboa tonight on Showtime (the card begins at 9 p.m. ET), Davis will look to get himself back on track.

On Friday, Davis was late to the official weigh-in, and when he got there, he tipped the scales at 136.2 pounds, more than a pound overweight. After two hours of sweating more liquid out of his body, he weighed in at 134.8 pounds so the fight will go (even though Davis will have to pay a fine that will pad Gamboa’s purse).

This isn’t the first time Davis has missed weight—he lost one of his junior lightweight titles in 2017 because he couldn’t shed off two extra pounds at the last minute—and it’s become a troubling pattern for the 25-year-old, especially since he’s moving up in weight. Plus, he shoved Gamboa at the weigh-in for some reason.

In the leadup to the fight, though, Davis said his new weight class would fit him well.

“I definitely got in shape way quicker than I normally do [in training camp],” Davis said. “I start running on the highest speed level. It was just way quicker than it normally is. … I want to say I probably have like close to, like, 80 to 90 [sparring] rounds. So, I don’t know if that’s a good thing or a bad thing, but I’ve been working, so I don’t have to worry about the weight.”

So much for that last comment, huh?

Gamboa, meanwhile, will look to score what would be the biggest victory of his career, even if Davis and his knockout power haven’t allowed an opponent to last into the 10th round of any fight in Davis’ career.

“Gervonta knocking his opponents out and not going past the ninth round is great for him, but I don’t think it has anything to do with my resume,” Gamboa said. “I’ve faced stronger fighters than Gervonta and I’ve been able to beat them. He’s not going to bring anything I haven’t seen.”

Either way, I’ll be here for the night, giving my round-by-round thoughts, explanations and unofficial scoring on the Showtime card.

