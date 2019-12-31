Get A Head Start On Your New Years Resolutions By Knowing The Science Of Habit Formation

BJ Fogg giving a keynote speech about habit formation

BJ Fogg

Most of us have learned the hard way that New Years Resolutions generally do not stick. They can even do more harm than good, by setting us up for disappointment and self-blame. We may be tempted to give up on our goals altogether, but that would be a mistake. The annual flipping of the calendar is an opportunity to turn the page and one that we should not pass up.

The trick is to be smart about how we approach the challenge of adopting healthy new habits and kicking bad ones. Today, just in time comes the release of Dr. BJ Fogg’s new book, Tiny Habits: The Small Changes That Change Everything, which challenges some traditional assumptions about habit formation. Fogg is a social behavioral scientist at Stanford I have long admired. I had the chance to read an advance copy of his book and ask him some questions. My big takeaways confirm some of the principles I use in my executive coaching practice and also shed new light on the process of personal transformation.

Emotions create habits

The most significant insight Fogg shared with me and was most insistent about is that “you change best by feeling good, not feeling bad.” I concur and have seen this dynamic play out coaching my clients. Change is more likely to stick when we build on what we want and are motivated to do, as opposed to what we think we should do. If we view habit formation as something to be endured, our motivation will eventually falter.

Fogg challenges the importance of repetition. “The research on repetition does not show it creates habits,” he told me. Repetition makes a habit easier, but it is positive emotion that rewires the brain and makes for lasting change. When people focus on repetition, “that means they view habit formation as suffering. And that then leads to procrastination, self-blame, and a damaged identity of ‘Wow. I’m the kind of person who can’t change.’”

Celebration figures prominently in Tiny Habits. We all know the importance of celebrating small wins. Fogg goes further by presenting celebration as a skill that must be practiced, and a habit to be cultivated. “The stronger the positive emotion associated with the behavior, the faster it becomes a habit. Why? Because this emotion causes your brain to change.”

Think big, act small

There is nothing wrong with making a big, bold aspiration at the start of the New Year. We just have to distinguish between aspirations (I want to reduce stress) and actual behavior/habit (I want to meditate). The key is to translate aspirations into small steps that are effective and easy to start. If you want to start meditating, start with two minutes a day, not ten or twenty minutes.

Focusing on small changes helps us avoid the all-or-nothing outlook that dooms so many resolutions. That thinking, Fogg writes, promotes a “burst or bust” cycle and is a “recipe for self-criticism and disappointment.” We want to design tiny habits for consistency instead.

It’s about practice, not perfection

I have long encouraged my executive clients to avoid the trap of worrying about failure. Focusing small, Fogg says, can help us approach habit formation with an attitude of openness and experimentation. His own habit journey is full of trial and error and constant adaptation.

Behavior change should not be a matter of guesswork. We can set ourselves up for success by picking a specific habit and finding where the habit fits naturally into our routine. Fogg calls this finding an anchor: start with something that is an established habit or routine and use it as a springboard for a new habit. I encourage clients who want to start meditating to do it daily right after they brush their teeth. My daily meditation practice is a habit I adopted ten years ago. Brushing my teeth is my anchor for meditating, which results in greater peace and clarity.

Be mindful about prompts

Prompts and triggers are all around us. Fogg asserts that no behavior happens without a prompt. The problem is that when we are not aware of our prompts, when they are invisible, we lapse into autopilot. A big part of my mindfulness journey was learning to get out of autopilot.

Finding the right spot in your routine to start a new habit is like planting a seed in fertile soil, Fogg says. “Don’t leave prompts to chance. Or don’t use alarms or post-its or just try to remember. You use an existing routine to remind you.”

Mindset is a skill

New habits can shift our mindset, but the reverse holds as well. We can and should be conscious and deliberate about the mindsets we adopt. Behind every habit, good or bad, is a projection of the kind of person we are. We have the power to determine the best version of ourselves and then design the habits that support that vision.

When we realize that mindset is a skill, we learn to identify as fluid and not fixed. “When you can let go of old identities and embrace new ones,” Fogg writes, “you will soar in your ability to go from tiny to transformative.”

The power of habit swapping

Particularly when we are trying to kick a bad habit, it can be helpful to think in terms of trading an old habit for a new one. Habit swapping takes us out of the deprivation mindset that convinces us we must give something up. In my coaching practice, I not only teach swapping habits, but swapping mindsets as well.

Fogg’s approach to habit formation stresses design, not willpower. “The idea that we can rely on willpower to make and break habits is a myth,” he told me, “because so many people have tried to use willpower to create habits and have not succeeded. In other words, it’s a wrongheaded idea that people are led to believe (unfortunately), but it doesn’t give results.” The tiny habit method instead rests on the ripple effects of small, super easy actions, or what he calls success momentum.

“Surprisingly enough, this gets created by the frequency of your successes, not by the size. So with Tiny Habits, you are shooting for a bunch of tiny successes done quickly. Not a big one that takes a long time.”

Fogg’s course at Stanford and his work have influenced countless top-performers, including the likes of Mike Krieger (who founded Instagram in one of Fogg’s classes), Tim Ferriss, Gretchen Rubin (NYT bestselling authors), Tony Fadell (inventor of the iPod), and many more. He has personally coached over 40,000 people in Tiny Habits over seven years. The biggest ground-breaking discovery he shared with me was the speed of habit formation. “People can form habits really fast (in less than five days) if they do it the Tiny Habits way.”

The start of the New Year (and in this case, a new decade) can be an occasion for dreaming about possibility. We should not forego the optimism and hopefulness of new beginnings. Fogg’s new book is a reminder that we need to ground our dreams in small and easy steps—and in so doing set ourselves up for success.

