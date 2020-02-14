Getting To The Heart Of Instagram: What’s Not To Like?

Getty

When’s the last time you felt a tinge of positivity while scrolling through your Instagram feed? Think long and hard about this question, as it’s easy to overlook the power that the platform yields.

Over the past decade or so, social media has become such a part of daily life that we often forget its lasting effects on our brains. According to Harvard University research, notifications from platforms such as Instagram send dopamine chemicals down reward pathways. In other words, social media can make us feel good.

But it’s not all about positive rewards, as social media does have its downsides. And it looks like we’re just now starting to understand it’s lasting impacts.

Perhaps you’ve read that Instagram is toying with the idea of removing a public “likes” count for users. In this system, only profile owners would be able to see like tallies of their accounts. The company is currently testing out a trial run, in which the like feature has been removed for certain users.

Like it or not, this decision has (unsurprisingly) been met with controversy.

According to Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri, the company’s decision to remove likes is an effort to create a safer space for its users. Some are hailing the measure as a step in the right direction, as it could positively influence the mental health of its users.

Basically, our brains are wired to equate social media consumption as a pleasurable, enjoyable social experience. The brain interprets interactions with posts as a sign of social reward. These rewards activate the ventral striatum portion of the brain, which focuses on decision making and reward-based behavior.

As social beings, humans often lean on social platforms for feedback and socialization. This is backed by the theory of social validation, the psychological theory that proposes humans feel a need to fit in and are influenced to conform to the actions of groups. For example, posting a selfie of a new haircut is a quick way to receive social validation from a group of peers.

From my perspective, social media could also contribute to the social identity theory, which claims that individuals determine who they are based on other people within the same social group. You don’t need to have an account to guess that Instagram is driven by image. And because appearance is a facet of identity, “likes” become a social currency of sorts.

As we know, it’s not all positive sentiment that’s spread across these platforms. Studies have also found that an increased dependence on social media can result in decreased sleep quality and increased cognitive failures. Some experts believe that younger users are more susceptible to these risks. Because the self-control region of the brain develops at a much later stage than the reward system—which matures at a young age—younger users can use platforms with less restraint.

Therefore, the idea is that removing likes could help create a healthier ecosystem among users, especially younger ones.

What This Means For Influencers

It’s just not personal accounts that will be impacted by the decision to remove likes. Social influencer accounts—the grouping of Instagram users who create sponsored posts for advertisers—traditionally rely on metrics such as “likes” to generate revenue. In 2018, there were 3.7 million sponsored posts on Instagram, which is a 43% jump from the previous year.

While “likes” have become synonymous with Instagram, they’re just one of many metrics that the platform can measure. In addition to analytic-driven metrics like click-through rates and story engagement, marketers and influencers can use public-facing “vanity” metrics, such as comments and follower numbers, as an indicator of popularity. Removing likes entirely could change how influencers leverage the platform, but the industry will most likely stress new metrics.

In my opinion, this is a fair trade-off—especially when we consider the potential for good that this decision carries.

Designing Social Tools For Good

This isn’t the first time Instagram has redesigned its platform in attempts of creating a safer, healthier platform. In fact, the Instagram Stories feature—which is attached to a user’s profile for only 24 hours and contains zero public-facing metrics—was initially designed to reduce the pressure of receiving likes.

Social media engagement is something that we might not pay close enough attention to in the marketing and advertising world. Whether you like it, a brand’s digital image is built on outside validation—and we often equate success with positive metrics. However, maybe it’s time we all start thinking about how much influence a simple heart-shaped button can have on our lives.

When used for good, social media has immense potential. It’s a powerful connector that can help break down walls. You’re literally one click away from a massive network of like-minded people—and you can spread your message quicker than ever before. Social media can also be a great unifier. Brands can rally around causes, people can transfer information and the world can communicate. And due to the reach of these platforms, brands of all sizes can reach specific ages and demographics with relevant content. Ultimately, social media helps ensure that your message reaches the right people at the right time.

Perhaps it’s a little too early to predict the lasting impact of a like-less Instagram. But if anything, now is a good time to consider your well-being and how you engage with social media platforms.

