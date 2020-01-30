(G)I-DLE Announces Extensive ‘I-Land’ World Tour Marking Growing Business For K-Pop Girl Groups

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA – JANUARY 08: Girl group (G)I-DLE perform on stage during the 9th Gaon Chart … [+] K-Pop Awards on January 08, 2020 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Getty Images

While K-pop music is increasingly become big business overseas, most of the large successes has been focused on male acts and boy bands. But girl group (G)I-DLE just announced an ambitious schedule for their first-ever world tour that makes a major case for an increased focus—and investment—on female K-pop acts.

The multinational, sextet consisting of members from Korea, China, Thailand and Taiwan revealed details of their ‘I-LAND’ world tour that kicks off in Bangkok on April 4, visits four continents before wrapping for its finale in Seoul. The North American leg of the tour begins at The Moore in Seattle on April 13 and hits 16 different cities throughout the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

After a hot debut in 2018 that made them a must-watch girl group both in Korea and America, (G)I-DLE has built on their promise with a steady string of chart hits and solidifying their brand of savage K-pop with tracks like “Lion” and “Latata.” As they move towards their two-year anniversary, their sights have become increasingly global addition to beefing up their stateside presence with international management and PR based in both America and Korea.

While 2019 marked a shift in the K-pop touring landscape when six female acts spent time touring America including arena shows from popular groups BLACKPINK and TWICE. Just a month already into 2020 and we have tours from (G)I-DLE, fellow girl groups EVERGLOW and ITZY, and former K-pop girl group member Amber Liu. This reporter has heard of plans for at least two more girl groups on their way to the U.S. this year for tours, all aiming for 2020 to mark a major year for equalizing the K-pop gender balance.

Historically, it’s the right time for a girl group to make it big stateside too. The U.S. music market moves more in cycles than other countries where groups are continuously in fashion like they are in the UK and Asian countries. It’s been just about five years since the country’s last chart-topping girl group, Fifth Harmony, made their mark on the industry, who broke out just about five years after the Pussycat Dolls and Danity Kane’s initial runs came to a close. Sensing a pattern?

If BTS is the undeniable reigning boy band in America right now, there’s no reason to say a Korean act can’t be top girl group.

(G)I-DLE’s ‘I-LAND’ tour is being promoted by Cube Entertainment, Live Nation and CJ ENM. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, Friday, January 31 at 3PM local time. Check out the full tour run below:

2020 (G)I-DLE World Tour “I-LAND” Tour Dates:

Apr. 4, Saturday- Bangkok

Apr. 13, Monday- Seattle (The Moore)

Apr. 15, Wednesday- San Jose (San Jose Civic)

Apr. 17, Friday- Los Angeles (The Wiltern)

Apr. 19, Sunday- Phoenix (The Van Buren)

Apr. 21, Tuesday- Houston (House of Blues)

Apr. 23, Thursday- Atlanta (Buckhead Theatre)

Apr. 25, Saturday- Raleigh (The Ritz)

Apr. 26, Sunday- Washington D.C (The Fillmore)

Apr. 28, Tuesday- Philadelphia (Theatre of Living Arts)

Apr. 30, Thursday- Montclair (Wellmont Theater)

May 1, Friday- Boston (House Of Blues)

May 3, Sunday- Toronto (Rebel)

May 5, Tuesday- Chicago (House of Blues)

May 6, Wednesday- Minneapolis (The Fillmore)

May 9, Saturday- Monterrey

May 10, Sunday- Mexico City

May 17, Sunday- Amsterdam

May 20, Wednesday- Paris

May 22, Friday- Berlin

May 24, Sunday- London

May 26, Tuesday- Madrid

May 28, Thursday- Warsaw

June 5, Friday- Melbourne

June 7, Sunday- Sydney

June 13, Saturday- Manila

June 20, Saturday- Kuala Lumpur

June 28, Sunday- Macau

July 5, Sunday- Taipei

July 11, Saturday- Jakarta

July TBD – Tokyo

TBD – Seoul (Finale)

