Giants Mock Draft Trade Down Scenario Yields A Much Needed Defensive Playmaker And An Extra Pick

New York Giants senior vice president & general manager Dave Gettleman speaks during a press … [+] conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Giants general manager Dave Gettleman declared the team “open for business” regarding the fourth overall pick in next month’s draft.

That comes as no surprise as because the Giants already have themselves a franchise quarterback (Daniel Jones) and a franchise running back (Saquon Barkley), and there are several teams behind them in the draft order that need a quarterback, the conditions are perfect for a trade-down.

Whether the Giants actually trade down will largely depend on how the first couple weeks of free agency unfolds, but one scenario which could clear the way for a trade down the board (and hence the acquisition of additional draft picks) is signing 25-year-old free agent Jack Conklin from the Titans and putting him as a starter opposite of Nate Solder.

The Giants could use an additional draft pick acquired in a trade on a tackle such as Louisville’s Mekhi Becton, who, according to Austin Gayle of Pro Football Focus, isn’t quite the polished prospect as some might think.

Using the Fan Speak Draft ultimate GM Mock Draft Simulator, which allows for trades to be made, here are some potential trade down scenarios for the Giants and who they could come away with in the first round following a trade of the No. 4 overall pick.

One of the best scenarios was sending the Giants No. 4 pick to Jacksonville for both of their No. 1 picks )Nos. 9 and 20 overall).

In this scenario, the Giants have their choice at No. 9 overall, including Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons, Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah, receivers DeeDee Lamb of Oklahoma, and Jerry Jeudy of Alabama.

The “best available” offensive tackle is Alabama’s Jedrick Wills, but with Simmons sitting there as the third-best overall player on the big board, he was the easy choice at No. 9.

Simmons is a versatile playmaker whose talents can be used in a variety of ways, including either safety, nickel corner, and down lineman. One of the most appealing features he brings is an ability to keep up with tight ends in coverage, a longstanding problem for the Giants defense.

Simmons, per Pro Football Focus’ draft guide, missed just one tackle in his first 43 attempts of 2019.

But beyond that, the reality is the Giants, of late, have been fielding some historically bad defenses.

Last season, the defense gave up 28.2 points per game (30th in the NFL), 264 passing yards per game (28th), and 113.2 rushing yards per game (20th) last year. And when it came to defending screen passes, that proved to be a challenge a little too often for the Giants.

Based on his skill set. Simmons, it’s believed, can help cure all that ails the defense (including the pass rush). If he slides to the Giants and there is a chance to move down with the Jaguars to get an extra first-round pick, the decision is a no-brainer.

Besides acquiring extra assets, let’s take a look at how this scenario might affect the Giants salary cap.

According to Over the Cap, the No. 4 overall pick has an estimated 2020 cap hit of $6.698 million while the 12th and 20th overall picks combined will cost $6.815 million. For an additional estimated $117,000, the Giants can acquire two first-round picks that could potentially help them right away.

Or, as I did in the simulation, they could trade the No. 20 pick to move to the top of the board on Day 2, where the first 5-10 picks at the top of round 2 are usually regarded as late first-round talents representing stellar value.

Source