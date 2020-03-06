Global Art Sales Fell In 2019, But US Remains Top Market

The Art Basel and UBS Global Art Market report, out today, finds that against a backdrop of protectionist trade policies, slowing GDP growth, and political and social unrest in key art markets, the value of global art and antique sales fell 5% in 2019 to $64.1 billion. That returned the market close to its 2017 level of $63.7 billion and 6% below its peak of $68.2 billion back in 2014.

Sales were also down in all three major arts hubs. US sales also decreased 5% year on year to 28.3 billion, but US sales remained the largest market worldwide, accounting for 44% of total volume. Sales fell in China for the second year in a row to $11.7 billion, while the UK market declined 9% in 2019 to $12.7 billion.

In 2018, the volume of both dealer and gallery and auction sales increased, pushing global sales volumes up to a total of 6% to $67.7 billion that year. In 2019, global sales in the gallery and dealer sector were estimated to be $36.8 billion, growing just over 2% year on year, but sales in the global auction market slumped 17% over the same time period.

The most expensive art works sold at auction generate the most media attention, particularly when new sales records are set, but in 2019, the very top of the market suffered the most, with fewer collectors prepared to consign high value works to market. Global auction sales of art works over $10 million dollars dropped 39% in value, with 35% fewer lots sold. Overall, the sales value of Post-War and Contemporary art and Old Masters fell 10%, while Modern art works dropped 32%.

Meanwhile, the increased focus of the main auction houses on private art sales seems to be paying off: combined, Christie’s and Sotheby’s private art transactions were more than $1.8 billion. Online art sales, a much hyped but still relatively small segment, accounted for $5.9 million and 9% of global art market sales in 2019, a 2% drop from 2018.

The report, written by cultural economist Dr Clare McAndrew of Arts Economics, included a survey of 1300 high net worth investors in conjunction with UBS Investor Watch. It is one of the most comprehensive annual surveys of the highly opaque global art market, but still has its limitations, particularly when it comes to private transactions.

While the report includes comprehensive data on art auctions, which are widely available, the report surveyed 6500 galleries and dealers in Europe, the US, Asia, South America and Africa and received 1094 responses. Those respondents collectively account for a large volume of sales, but account for a small fraction of the total dealer community. The report estimates that there were approximately 296,580 dealers worldwide selling fine and decorative art, antiques and collectibles in 2019.

