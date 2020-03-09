Global Health Needs To Be Global & Diverse

Like Davos, the field of global health is dominated by men from elite institutions in high-income … [+] countries

BLOOMBERG NEWS

Let me begin by acknowledging my own privilege. I am a cis male, living in a high-income country (HIC), working as a tenured professor at a top-tier university. While I was born and raised in India, I completed my education in globally top-ranked universities.

Why is this relevant? Well, according to the 2020 Global Health 50/50 report released today, privileged older men from elite institutions in the global north call the shots in global health. Not unlike the plutocrats (mostly men) who meet at Davos every year. If Davos has a credibility problem, then global health has a ‘Davos problem’.

Global Health 50/50 has been tracking gender-related policies and practices of 200 global health organisations since 2018. For the first time, the report includes valuable data on age, nationality and education.

The 70-80-90 ‘glass border’ in global health

The report found that more than 70% of leaders in the sample of 200 global health organizations are men, more than 80% are nationals of HICs and more than 90% were educated in HICs. The report concludes that the current system is “neither fair nor fit-for-purpose,” and recommends that “the health and well-being of people around the world will benefit from—and require—diverse leadership.”

“The report shows in stark relief two kinds of inequality in global health: inequality of career opportunity and inequities in health outcomes. For example, we found that only 5% of the leadership in global health is comprised of women from low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). On the other hand, we found a notable disparity between the resources and attention paid to some global health problems and their burden of disease,” said Sarah Hawkes, Professor of Global Public Health at University College London, and co-director of Global Health 50/50.

Where is the action happening?

The report provides data on where global health organizations are headquartered (graphic below). North America, Europe and Oceania account for 85% of the organizations. Two-thirds are headquartered in just three countries: Switzerland, UK and USA.

How global is global health?

Global Health 50/50, ‘The Global Health 50/50 Report 2020: Power, Privilege and Priorities’, London, UK, 2020.

Who is in charge?

The report shows that leadership across the global health sector is mainly in the hands of older (> 45 years) men from HICs (graphic below). This is even more pronounced within those organisations wielding financial power (i.e. bilateral and multilateral funding agencies, private foundations).

Nationality of global health leaders

GLOBAL HEALTH 50/50, ‘THE GLOBAL HEALTH 50/50 REPORT 2020: POWER, PRIVILEGE AND PRIORITIES’, LONDON, UK, 2020.

Organisations are failing to achieve diversity and equality in positions of power and leadership. Over 70% of CEOs and board chairs are men, while just 5% of leaders are women from low- and middle-income countries. Gender parity will not be reached among CEOs for 40 years if current trends persist. At the level of senior management, gender parity will not be achieved for at least a half century or more 2020 Global Health 50/50 Report (globalhealth5050.org/2020report)

Who are the global health aristocrats?

The report shows that 83% of CEOs and board chairs are nationals of HICs. In fact, 50% of leaders are nationals of just two countries: UK and US. Only 17% of the leaders are from LMICs, despite the fact that these countries are home to 83% of the global population. Just 8 women CEOs and 8 women board chairs are nationals of LMICs. The current leadership in global health (irrespective of nationality and gender) have mainly received an education from a relatively limited pool of elite institutions in the global north (graphic below).

Geography of global health leadership

GLOBAL HEALTH 50/50, ‘THE GLOBAL HEALTH 50/50 REPORT 2020: POWER, PRIVILEGE AND PRIORITIES’, LONDON, UK, 2020.

The report does an excellent job of displaying profiles of the most influential actors in the global health ecosystem (graphic below). A typical CEO of a global health agency is 3-times more likely to be a male, 4-times more likely to be from a HIC, and 13-times more likely to have been educated in a high-income country. Currently, no race/ethnicity data are collected for the report.

Profiles of power and privilege in global health

GLOBAL HEALTH 50/50, ‘THE GLOBAL HEALTH 50/50 REPORT 2020: POWER, PRIVILEGE AND PRIORITIES’, LONDON, UK, 2020.

Why does this all matter?

As I have highlighted in my previous post, every aspect of global health is dominated by individuals, institutions and funders in HICs. The Global Health 50/50 report confirms with robust data that global health today is neither global nor diverse.

Why does this matter? Well, if addressing inequities, especially in LMICs, is one of the central goals of global health, should we continue to entrust older, educated men from elite HIC institutions to lead us towards that goal? Do they truly represent the people being served? Are they close enough to the problem? Are they close enough to the solution?

“Unpacking leadership in global health through an intersectionality lens shows us who is in power. With having only the most privileged (whether in HIC or within LMICs) set the agenda, get resources, and make decisions, we lose out on talent and expertise. Imagine if the leadership in global health reflected the communities global health aims to reach, how much more in tune and effective we could be?” asks Roopa Dhatt, Executive Director of Women in Global Health.

What needs to change?

“We need more honest reflection and politically-informed action moving forwards for equitable outcomes,” said Kent Buse, co-director of Global Health 50/50 and chief of strategic policy directions at UNAIDS.

Those in the field of global health needs to ask the tough questions that are being asked in the broader arena of global economics and development (e.g. books such as Winners Take All and The Divide). If 22 of the world’s richest men have more wealth than all women in Africa, then the power imbalance in global health merely reflects deeper imbalance in the world at large, which Davos exemplifies.

Salma Abdalla, a physician from Sudan, and Research Fellow at the Boston University School of Public Health, considers global health “a historically uni-directional field with power concentrated in the hands of the few.” In terms of concrete actions, she suggests focusing our efforts on changing policies and culture among funding agencies. “The report shows that funders in particular have a long way to go on most indicators. This is important because, whether we like it or not, funders set the tone for almost everything related to global health,” she said.

“Individuals at all levels of global health and development should feel safe to raise their voices on these injustices, but the reality is they are not safe to do so. As it often happens, this burden falls to people of color and women. I would like to see some of the many male Global North leaders of our multi-million dollar institutions speaking out consistently and explicitly on this issue. They have the most power and the least to lose,” said Senait Fisseha, Director of Global Programs at the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation.

“We have widespread agreement on equity, but people are afraid to enact it because in the practice of reparation and redistribution of power, some will lose. They are afraid to lose what they have. That is understandable, but not an acceptable reason not to move forward,” Senait Fisseha added.

Currently, men from HICs are ‘leaning in’ and dominating all aspects of global health. For real change to happen, these privileged men need to deliberately ‘lean out’ and create space for women and individuals from LMICs to lean in.

As Sumegha Asthana, a researcher at Jawaharlal Nehru University, and co-founder of Women in Global Health (India Chapter) put it, a good first step would be “to listen to those women in global health who are working closer to the communities because they know best the needs of the people. These women should be given an opportunity to not just set global health priorities but also govern the global health initiatives.” How is this a big ask?

Source