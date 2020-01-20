Home Technology Global Political Risk is Forecast to Fall in 2020
Technology

Global Political Risk is Forecast to Fall in 2020

written by Forbes January 20, 2020
Global Political Risk is Forecast to Fall in 2020
GeoQuant’s 2020 Year Ahead outlook forecasts that &nbsp;Global Political Risk will actually decline through the first half of 2020, re-accelerating in the second half but remaining subdued relative to the tumultuous period beginning in 2016. While certainly multifaceted — our global measure of Political Risk is a GDP-weighted aggregate of 20 distinct fundamental political risks across 51 countries, all measured daily — this outlook is driven by three major themes. First, a relative paucity of elections in key emerging and frontier markets will keep a structural lid on global political volatility; second, a more benign outlook for global trade risks and policy risks more broadly; and third, our persistent prediction (since 2017) of a soft Brexit, along with a projected retreat from recent peaks in topline U.S. political risk despite uncertainty surrounding the 2020 election.&nbsp;

Our 2019 Global Political Risk projection accurately anticipated both this year’s early decline in risk and its subsequent acceleration after Q1/2019. However, it did not anticipate the extent by which global risks would rise — particularly in Q3 — making clear our current forecast’s limitations. In particular, we did not predict the start of a global wave of violent social protests, the timing/nature of the U.S. impeachment drama, or yet another bout of “hard Brexit” fears in the UK. By contrast, the coterminous increase in Middle East geopolitical risks, concerns around EU instability and deteriorating conditions in the U.S.-China trade dispute for the bulk of 2019 were forecast explicitly. Our 2019 Year Ahead also successfully predicted 78.6% of all election outcomes in 2019, missing Argentina and Australia outright and requiring updated data to correctly call Nigeria and Ukraine. A full review of our 2019 election predictions is included in the full Year Ahead document, as are our forecasts for elections in 2020.

We also highlight some key political risks to currency markets, directly “connecting the dots” between politics and markets in key political economies. A summary of these analyses are below:

Political Risk in Currency Markets

GeoQuant 2020

Iran Protests

Iran Protests

Getty

