GM, Ford, Fiat Chrysler And UAW Form Joint Coronavirus Task Force

In a show of unity in the face of the COVID-19/Coronavirus crisis, the three Detroit-based automakers and the United Auto Workers Union (UAW) announced Sunday, the formation of a task force to come up with ways to better protect manufacturing and warehouse employees.

The task force will be led by UAW President Rory Gamble, General Motors Corp. Chairman and CEO Mary Barra, Ford Motor Co. Executive Chairman Bill Ford, Ford President and CEO Jim Hackett and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles CEO Michael Manley.

“This is a fluid and unprecedented situation, and the task force will move quickly to build on the wide-ranging preventive measures we have put in place,” the leaders of the three automakers said in a joint statement. “We are all coming together to help keep our workforces safe and healthy.”

GM, Ford and FCA are working to coordinate various actions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Those actions include enhanced visitor screening, increased cleaning and sanitizing of common areas and touch points, and implementing safety protocols for people with potential exposure, as well as those who exhibit flu-like symptoms, according to their statement.

The task force itself will focus in on areas such as vehicle production plans, additional social distancing, break and cleaning schedules, health and safety education, health screening, food service and any other areas “that have the potential to improve protections for employees,” the statement said.

“Workplace health and safety is a priority for us every day, all three companies have been taking steps to keep the COVID-19/coronavirus out of their facilities and during this national emergency, we will do even more working together,” said Gamble, who convened the leaders of all three companies. “We are focused on doing the right thing for our people, their families, our communities and the country. All options related to protecting against exposure to the virus are on the table.”

Supporting Gamble and the auto company executives are:

Terry Dittes, vice president, UAW-GM Department

Gerald Kariem, vice president, UAW-Ford Department

Cindy Estrada, vice president, UAW-FCA Department

The medical staffs, and the manufacturing and labor leadership teams at all three companies

As the joint task force continues its work, the UAW, along with the automakers, will provide employees with regular updates as to any further enhancements to help prevent the spread of the virus.

