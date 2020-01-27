Go Behind The Scenes At 7 Iconic Brands With These Books

READ NOW

Covert Cows and Chick-fil-A by Steve Robinson

Thomas Nelson

Covert Cows and Chick-fil-A: How Faith, Cows, and Chicken Built an Iconic Brand by Steve Robinson

When Chick-fil-A hit the scene in a big way, it upended the fast-food industry. Known just as much for its radically different culture as its waffle fries, the restaurant sets its own pace and rules, even in a fiercely competitive industry. I found Robinson’s book to be an honest look into a company that hasn’t been without its share of controversy over the years. It’s a reminder that having a strong organizational vision at any venture’s start can set a solid foundation for the future.