Goalie To Goalie, Antti Raanta Watching From Afar As Henrik Lundqvist’s Career Winds Down In New York

Henrik Lundquist was supplanted in goal by now-injured New York Rangers rookie Igor Shesterkin. … [+] Lundqvist hasn’t made a start since Feb. 6. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

The situation in New York with Rangers great goalie Henrik Lundqvist has reached critical mass.

Lundqvist had spent most of the past two months seated on the bench in a non-playing backup role, a first in his illustrious career as the National Hockey League’s top European-born goalie of all time.

That changed Sunday at Madison Square Garden when Rangers coach David Quinn broke a streak of 13 consecutive games on the bench by starting him against the Philadelphia Flyers.

“He hasn’t played a lot,” Quinn said, stating the obvious to the media prior to the game in New York. “He’s worked his tail off in practice. He’s ready to go mentally.”

He wasn’t ready physically. Lundqvist showed his rust, allowing three first-period goals on the way to a 5-3 loss.

If the Rangers thought benching Hank would lead to him waving his no-trade clause, that little bit of manipulation didn’t work. The NHL’s trade deadline came and went on Feb. 24 and Lundqvist is still a Broadway Blueshirt, mostly seated on the bench.

“I think it would be hard for him to leave New York,” said his buddy Antti Raanta, once Hank’s backup with the Rangers and in a similar role now for the Arizona Coyotes. “That’s what he said. That he doesn’t want to go anywhere right now. He wants to sit down with some people, but the time’s not right now.”

Nobody expects it to remain this way. Lundqvist has always wanted to finish his career as a Ranger, but Raanta doesn’t think that’s going to happen. Raanta is from Finland and played for a championship Finish League team before coming to the NHL.

Lundqvist is Swedish, and when it’s all said and done he’ll hold every Rangers goaltending record. He’s Mr. New York, but he won’t have his name inscribed on the Stanley Cup. Mike Richter is the only Rangers goalie since 1940 who does.

“That’s tough, that’s tough,” Raanta said last week in an exclusive interview after practice at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. “If you had asked me a year ago I’d have said he’d finish there. But I don’t think he wants to be that guy who just sits and is not playing, getting the pay checks and pretty much not being involved with the team.

“If he still has the fire inside him going into next year, I would think he wants to go somewhere else to play.”

His contract is the complicating factor. Hank has one year left on his seven-season, $59.5 million deal. Because the contract was front-loaded, next season he’ll be paid $5.5 million, but the average salary over the course of the deal was $8.5 million, meaning that’s what he’s worth next season in cap space under the NHL’s collective bargaining agreement with the union.

The Rangers could certainly buy out the contract at two-thirds of the remaining value, and that would distribute the cap space over the next four years at about $2.1 million a year.

Lundqvist would then become an unrestricted free agent.

Those are all matters that need to be discussed after the season, and Rangers president John Davidson promised last week that those talks will happen.

“Hank has been a terrific pro through all this,” said Davidson, the former Rangers goaltender, who like Lundqvist, once took the team to the Cup finals, but didn’t win. “This is something that we will sit down and talk about for sure. It’s only fair to Hank and his family. And it’s fair to us.”

Lundqvist agreed.

“Obviously my situation is unique,” he said. “In the offseason we have things to talk about. My new role and if I fit in that role. But right now, my focus is to be here and be ready.”

Arizona Coyotes goaltender Antti Raanta celebrates a recent win against the Tampa Bay Lightning art … [+] Gila River Arena. Raanta was Lundqvist’s backup for two seasons in New York. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Raanta, whose been a backup almost his entire career, said he can only imagine what Lundqvist is going through. Raanta had some success supporting Lundqvist in New York and that led to his trade to the Coyotes along with forward Derek Stepan almost three years ago.

Raanta had a lower body injury that cost him almost all of the 2018-19 season, and returned this season as the backup to starter Darcy Kuemper. As fate would have it, Kuemper missed 35 games with his own injury, and Raanta was just rounding into shape when Kuemper was activated this past week.

Back to the bench for Raanta, he thought, as Kuemper started in a 2-1 loss this past Tuesday to Florida. With the Coyotes struggling for a Western Conference playoff spot, coach Rick Tocchet said his choice of goalie would be game-to-game for the remainder of the season.

But just like that, Raanta was back in the net Saturday. He allowed two-first period goals before shutting down Buffalo the rest of the night in a key, 5-2, win.

It was quite a week for the Raantas, who were thrilled by the birth of their second child this past Monday, a boy named Lukas.

“We couldn’t do Lukas with a ‘c’ because it didn’t sound Finnish,” Raanta deadpanned.

Raanta, who also backed up Corey Crawford in Chicago before his stint in New York, has the kind of elastic temperament of guy who’s used to bouncing around.

“I don’t change anything,” Raanta said. “I just continue to work hard. This is pretty much how it’s been. You just have to enjoy the moment. You never know what’s going to happen the next day. The last five, six, seven games I’ve started to feel really good again, like my old self.”

A mere 2,500 miles away, Lundqvist isn’t used to riding the bench after 15 mostly All-Star seasons. Strangely, his benching had coincided with a sizzling Rangers hot streak as they’ve played their way back into the Eastern Conference playoff picture before back-to-back, home and away losses this weekend to the Flyers.

But then the worm turned. Rookie goalie Igor Shesterkin broke a rib in a Brooklyn car accident and is on the shelf according to Davidson for at least three weeks. He was 9-1 with 2.33 goals against.

Since the injury a week ago, Alexander Georgiev had been in the net, recording his club’s first road loss after nine consecutive wins Friday night in Philadelphia.

One had to figure that the wheel would eventually spin back to Hank and Quinn would call his No. 30, putting him back in goal. Lundqvist hasn’t had awful numbers at 10-11 with a 3.31 goals against going into Sunday’s action.

Still, the entire situation has to be uncomfortable as all blazes, as one of the greatest goaltenders in NHL history, at only 37, is left to wither away on the bench.

Lundqvist has handled it well. Like Raanta, he’s a genuine a team guy, as nice as a person as they come.

“You don’t want to draw too much attention to yourself,” Raanta said. “Hank’s a professional and he wants to keep things bottled up inside himself. For the whole team, if he would start talking about wanting to be traded then everybody’s focus would be on the wrong thing.

“I feel like it’s probably pretty tough for him. He’s been the heart and soul of that team for so long.”

