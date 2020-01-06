Gold Going AWOL Is Bear-Trap For Economic Cynics

Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

The U.S. attack on the Iranian military leader could not have come at a better time for gold bugs. The precious metal had already been gathering steam throughout December, separating itself from bonds and bitcoin as the premiere “safety” trade of the fourth quarter. After an 80-day downtrend since September, gold ended 2019 in a bullish reversal in need of a bullish reason.

It appears gold bugs believe they have this in the U.S-Iran flare-up. But unless it boils over into a broader military conflict, it’s unlikely to be the launching pad it may look like at first glance. Gold indeed broke a fresh 52-week high which means it’s back at the loftiest elevation in more than 6.5 years. But the chart for gold leaves more to be desired, with a multi-year bottom formed between 2012 and 2013 around $1,590-$1,600 that may act as resistance soon.

More importantly, without escalation in geopolitical conflict, the case for owning gold is a dubious one in the context of the last three months, where market trends have aligned around global economic stabilization and geopolitical resolution. Bond yields bottomed in September as manufacturing data outside the U.S. went from sinking to flat-lining and the U.S.-China trade dispute headed towards a phase one deal. Domestic employment continued to roar into year-end and European numbers blew past economists’ expectations.

The 10-year yield isn’t rising with ferocity, but continues to chart a path of higher lows, reflecting this gradual improvement of fundamentals. Bitcoin has been floundering after another steady and pronounced 6-month selloff as cryptoknights struggle to make the case for “digital gold” as a necessary store of value in a world where the financial system is not, in fact, going belly-up. Housing in the U.S. remains stable and consumers are spending so much that a popular bearish narrative is that they’re spending too much.

Even crude oil finally broke out of a 7-month range, crossing $60 before the drone attack last week. Copper, considered one of the purest cyclical, pro-growth commodities in the almanac of market indicators, climbed 10% from September through today.

Gold is in a world of its own. Ask a gold bull why the metal is rallying this winter and they’ll point to the legitimate holes in the narrative of economic recovery, doubts about the meaning of a phase one China deal, but mostly they’ll talk about the Fed’s activity in repo markets. They’re also convinced the Fed and other central banks won’t be able to make it a year without more interest-rate cuts. That view is gaining followers now, with Fed funds futures pricing in a cut this year, according to Bloomberg data.

Even so, gold is detaching itself from the optimism expressed in just about every other asset class. Gold and the 10-year Treasury future spent most of 2019 with a 30-day correlation above .75. They’re now inversely related. Bitcoin and have been departing for months. Gold is not only disconnected from risk-on assets like stocks, which have also gone a bit AWOL, it’s detached from its peers in the safety trade as well.

If gold buyers are the only ones who have it right, the whole market is about to do a giant u-turn. More likely is that the latest move is more AWOL than breakout, and will be short-lived as risks to the global economy subside.

