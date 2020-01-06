Golden Globes 2020: The Winners List

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 04: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal Media, LLC, … [+]
2020 NBCUniversal Media, LLC via Getty Images
Kicking off awards season is the 77th annual Golden Globes awards, where Netflix is making a play to sweep the film and television categories.
The mega streamer’s hits like The Irishman and The Crown garnered 17 nominations in total, the most of any studio. HBO is just behind with 15 for shows like Succession, Barry and, to a lesser extent, Game of Thrones. Hulu and Amazon trail with five nominations each, while Apple gets into the game for the first time with three nominations for The Morning Show.
The winners list will be updated below throughout the night:
Best Actor in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical
Bill Hader, Barry
Ben Platt, The Politician
Paul Rudd, Living with Yourself
WINNER: Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture for Television
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
WINNER: Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
WINNER: Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl
Henry Winkler, Barry
Best Television Series, Drama
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
WINNER: Succession
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Best Actress in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
WINNER: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language
The Farewell
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
WINNER: Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Best Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose
WINNER: Brian Cox, Succession
Best Animated Film
WINNER: Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Frozen II
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
The Lion King
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
Annette Bening – The Report
WINNER: Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Barry – HBO
WINNER: Fleabag – Prime Video
The Kominsky Method – Netflix
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Prime Video
The Politician – Netflix
Best Original Song in a Motion Picture
Beautiful Ghosts, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Taylor Swift – Cats
WINNER: I’m Gonna Love Me Again, Elton John, Bernie Taupin – Rocketman
Into the Unknown, Kristen Anderson Lopez, Robert Lopez – Frozen II
Spirit, Timothy McKenzie, Ilya Salmanzadeh, Beyoncé – The Lion King
Stand Up, Joshuah Brian Campbell, Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
WINNER: Patricia Arquette, The Act
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Best Actress in a Television Series, Drama
WINNER: Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Best Director of a Motion Picture
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Todd Phillips, Joker
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture for Television
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Best Limited Series or Motion Picture for a Television Series
Catch-22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable
Best Original Score for a Motion Picture
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker
Randy Newman, Marriage Story
Thomas Newman, 1917
Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn
Alexandre Desplat, Little Women
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical
Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical
Emma Thompson, Late Night
Ana de Armas, Knives Out
Awkwafina, The Farewell
Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical
Dolemite is My Name
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Rocketman
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Joker
Marriage Story
The Two Popes
1917
The Irishman