Golf Legend Greg Norman Lauds Social Media Game Of Young Players

The game of golf is in a delicate period these days, and one of the biggest names in the history of the sport believes the social media engagement by today’s players will play a role in keeping golf healthy.

During a visit to a new golf course he designed in Cabo San Lucas, the legendary Greg Norman was repeatedly asked about his views on the state of “hitting the little white ball.” He was quick to acknowledge the social media game of today’s top players plays a major role on keeping fans and amateur players engaged — whether they turn to Twitter, Instagram or another platform.

Greg Norman prepares to play the golf course he designed at Rancho San Lucas on the Baja Peninsula, … [+] Mexico.

John Scott Lewinski

“I think [young players] do a great job of using social media to build those relationships with fans,” Norman says. “That’s a big change from my playing days — that ability to communicate with fans directly off the golf course.”

Golf is bouncing back from a down period. During the peak years of Tiger Woods, the sport boomed with new courses popping up around the world. The bubble had to burst, and that golf world saw some of the new courses close when the hype went off the boil.

Now, the sport’s top players invite fans to return to the sport via their social media feeds. They keep it all swinging with an ongoing play-by-play of everything from their tournament rounds to their media appearances. Whether its World Number One Rory McIlroy or four-time Major Champion Brooks Koepka, it’s clear the big names are updating their own social media channels on the fly so golf fans can build a relationship with their PGA favorites. Older players like Phil Mickelson might be latecomers to the social media hustle, but they’re getting on board, too.

Norman admits he doesn’t do extensive social media, but he recognizes the importance of those apps for promoting his multiple ventures like the signature golf course design business that brought him to his latest creation, Rancho San Lucas.

“Golf course design is my passion now, and I bring as much focus to it as I had for the game when I played.”

Greg Norman designed the 18th hole at Rancho San Lucas on the Baja Peninsula. He believes social … [+] media will keep spots like this growing.

John Scott Lewinski

And, very few men ever played the game as well as Norman. Between the 1980s and 1990s, The Great White Shark spent 331 weeks as the number one player in the world. Only that guy named Woods can boast of a longer overall stretch. Norman won 88 tournament events over his career and entered the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2001 with the highest voting percentage in the institution’s history.

Following his professional playing career, Norman parlayed his stellar on-course career into multiple successful business ventures. His social media accounts cover the range of his 2020 interests. His personal account blends with his company’s identity at @SharkGregNorman, while his apparel brand with its iconic shark logo swims at @GregNormalStyle. He lives on Instagram at @shark_gregnorman and @GregNormanCollection.

He’s in Mexico today to play the first rounds of golf at his latest course creation alongside the resort and real estate developments in and around the Grand Solmar Resort. While today’s tour players welcome fans into his beloved sport via their social media apps, Norman wants to give those fans the finest possible experience when they head out to play the game themselves.

“There’s nothing easier than designing a hard golf course,” Norman explains. “It’s important to work with a wonderful piece of land to create the most enjoyable playing experience that will last forever.”

Source