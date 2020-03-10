Golf Moves Up The Presidential Medal Of Freedom Leaderboard With Gary Player And Annika Sorenstam Set To Become The Award’s Next Recipients

BEDFORD HILLS, NY – OCTOBER 12: Gary Player reacts after hitting a longer tee shot then Annika … [+] Sorenstam on the 15th hole during the Berenberg Gary Player Invitational Pro-Am held at GlenArbor Golf Club on October 12, 2015 in Bedford Hills, New York. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Golf has long been President Trump’s leisure activity of choice and he has made a habit of playing rounds with some of the top players in the world including Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlory, and Dustin Johnson. Aside from being an avid player the commander-in-chief has also been steadily building and acquiring golf properties for the past two decades, so it’s really not that surprising that the game’s greats have made up an out-sized contingent of the recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom during Trump’s time in office.

Last May, in a ceremony held in the rose garden of the White House, the president bestowed the honor upon Tiger Woods, calling the game’s GOAT, who had won his fifth Masters a month previous “a global symbol of American excellence, devotion and drive,” adding that these qualities, “embody the American spirit of pushing boundaries, defying limits and always striving for greatness.”

Trump has been a Tiger fan for many years and even named a villa after the golfer at his Doral resort. The pair are well acquainted, have played multiple rounds together over the years, and have also had golf business dealings, including partnering on a Tiger design in Dubai.

The nation’s highest civilian honor is often lavished upon icons of the sporting world and golf certainly has been represented in the past. President George W Bush conferred the honor to two of the sport’s all-time greats: Arnold Palmer in 2004 followed up by Jack Nicklaus in 2005. Then President Barrack Obama bestowed the medal to Charlie Sifford, the first African-American to join the PGA Tour, in 2014. On March 23rd, Trump will award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to two more golfers: ten-time major winner Annika Sorenstam and nine-time major winner Gary Player, who both arguably eclipsed their on-course heroics via philanthropic endeavors with their respective charitable foundations.

“I am incredibly humbled and grateful to be recognized in this way,” said Player once the cat was out of the bag. “For Annika and I to join Jack and Arnie, Charlie Sifford and Tiger Woods as the only golfers to have been awarded this honor is really very special.”

“I have been fortunate to have had much success in golf and to be a worldwide ambassador for the game, but it is my love of fellow humans that has inspired me to keep traveling and doing what I can to unite people and raise funds for those desperately in need,” added Player.

“While remaining a proud South African, I have always been astonished by the love and support that I have received from the American people. As an international athlete, to receive the highest honor awarded to civilians in the United States is humbling indeed and I will cherish this award from the President.”

Sörenstam was the most dominant player of her era accruing 72 LPGA tournament victories over her career and was named The Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year from 2003-2006. Trump hit the links with both Sörenstam and Player at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia in the fall of 2019, which was perhaps when they were first notified that the honor was coming as Annika noted that she kept it a secret for five months.

“I am enormously grateful to the president for this honor and all it represents to me, my family, to the LPGA and the ANNIKA Foundation. I am proud to be the first LPGA player and female athlete who is a naturalized American citizen to be recognized in this way. It is an overwhelming feeling. I am grateful, I am humbled, I am moved, and I am blessed,” wrote Sorenstam in a post on her foundation’s website.

Sports figures have made up the lion’s share of the Presidential Medal of Freedom awards dole out during Trump’s first term in office. Aside from the threesome of golfers, Trump has also honored NBA Hall of famers (Jerry West and Bob Cousey), baseball legends (Babe Ruth and Mariano Rivera), as well as football great Roger Staubach, and racing legend Roger Penske.

Source