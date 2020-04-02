Good Testing Makes Good MRAM Memory

Memory plays a key role in both training and implementation of artificial intelligence solutions, such as machine learning. It is also a requirement for the creation of advanced network technologies, such as 5G, which will require processing and memory at the edge of networks as well as at the endpoints to implement IoT and other applications.

Many of the major semiconductor foundries are offering MRAM as non-volatile memory for embedded applications. MRAM can replace NOR or SRAM to provide higher density non-volatile memory on a device. Replacing SRAM with MRAM could allow AI inference engines with more memory (and non-volatile memory to boot) for storing trained models.

Important keys for successful manufacturing of non-volatile memory products are good design, including testing and verification of device properties and once in manufacturing, quality control testing at the wafer and device level.

Magnetic RAM memories (field or spin devices) use a select transistor for the memory cell, see Figure 1 below. An MRAM cell might have a dedicated transistor or this transistor may be shared between two memory cells. Specific select transistor designs must be created on a wafer prior to its use for MRAM production.

STT MRAM Memory Cell

Image from Global Foundries

MRAM fabrication today can be split between CMOS wafer and magnetic cell fabrication steps (done at the back end of the CMOS wafer process). The CMOS wafers may be supplied by a semiconductor foundry, and the magnetic cell fabrication is accomplished in a specialized fab using tools that are not generally available in semiconductor foundries, although this may be changing as MRAM becomes more common in foundries.

The CMOS wafer fabrication today is done in the front end of line (FEOL) and the magnetic layer fabrications is done at the back end of line (BEOL). This is common practice, and it helps standalone MRAM companies reduce equipment costs by allowing them to outsource the CMOS fabrication. It also keeps materials that are used in the magnetic layers, which might otherwise be considered contaminants, out of the CMOS foundry.

The CMOS wafers supplied by the foundry are fabricated with metal studs in order to interface the conductors, MTJ elements, and the surface of the CMOS wafer is smoothed by chemical mechanical polishing (CMP). Typically, the magnetic facility deposits the metal write/read/selection conductors, MTJ material, top electrodes, and any required magnetic shielding. Patterning of the magnetic layers is usually performed by the magnetic back-end facility, since the materials used in the magnetic layers may not be compatible with CMOS processing. Figure 2 shows the basic construction of the CMOS and magnetic layers.

Details of MRAM on CMOS Substrate

Image from Everspin

Figure 3 shows a representative MRAM manufacturing process flow on an existing CMOS wafer.

MRAM Memory Manufacturing Process Flow

Image from Coughlin Associates

Measurement and characterization of devices and pre-device steps are important to control the manufacturing processes of MRAM memories. There are numerous measurements that are very common to regular semiconductors using common analytical tools such as SEMs, TEMs, various depth profiling as well as material and structural characterization. However, the production of MRAM memories also depends upon on measurement tools that are specialized for MRAM and STT MRAM measurement.

In particular, quasi-static testing of magnetoresistive materials is an important measurement in making successful MRAM devices. This testing, usually done at the wafer level after blanket coating with MRAM magnetic layers, can help in the successful design of MRAM memory, but is also useful for quality control measurements to certify a production process and as a trouble-shooting tool when something goes amiss in an MRAM factory. Magnetic testing is a crucial requirement for achieving optimal MRAM products, whether for stand-alone or embedded memory applications.

To find out more about MRAM, why it is an important part of the non-volatile memory industry and to learn more about effective wafer level testing of MRAM devices using modern testing tools (e.g. from ISI) please look at my white paper.

MRAM is enabling the next generation of embedded devices supporting AI, IoT and advanced networking technology; in the data center, at the edge and in the endpoints. In addition, standalone MRAM has become an important non-volatile cache and buffer for many applications. Providing MRAM for all these applications requires good MTJ design and testing in the production environment.

