‘Good Times’ Star Ja’net DuBois Dies at 74

LOS ANGELES, CA – Actress Ja’net Du Bois attends the Pan African Film & Arts Festival Closing Night … [+] Premiere “Blackbird” at Rave Cinemas on February 16, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodrigo Vaz/FilmMagic)

FilmMagic

Ja’net DuBois, who is remembered for her six-season stint on CBS sitcom Good Times, was found dead in her Glendale, California home on Tuesday. Her family told TMZ the actress died unexpectedly in her sleep. She was believed to be 74 years old.

Born Jeannette DuBois in Brooklyn, New York (according to one source), her status as supporting character Willona Woods on the Maude spin-off was upgraded to lead in the fifth season (in 1977-78) after Esther Rolle temporarily exited Good Times. At the time, DuBois’ Willona adopted a young girl named Penny Gordon, played by Janet Jackson, and remained on the series through the series-finale on January 30, 1980.

Ironically, the characters of Florida Evans (Esther Rolle) and Willona Woods on Good Times were supposed to be former schoolmates, but there was an estimated 25 year age difference between the two in real life.

DuBois was also a singer and a songwriter, known in particular for co-writing and performing the theme song for comedy The Jeffersons.

She also voiced the character of Mrs. Avery in claymation comedy The P.J.s on Fox (for which she won two Emmys for Outstanding Voice-Over Performance), as well as Mrs. Patterson in animated As Told by Ginger. In 1987, DuBois appeared in former Good Times co-star Janet Jackson’s 1987 “Control” music video as her mother.

Earlier in hef career, DuBois made the guest rounds on series like Sanford and Son, Shaft, The Blue Knight, Kojak and Caribe. After Good Times, she was back as a guest star in a multitude of shows including The Love Boat, The Facts of Life (in a backdoor pilot titled Brian and Sylvia), Houston Knights, A Different World, and Beverly Hills, 90210. From 1996 to 1997, she returned as Willona Woods on WB sitcom The Wayans Bros.

In 1995, DuBois won a CableAce award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the Lifetime movie Other Women’s Children. In 2006, DuBois and the cast of Good Times received The Impact Icon Award at The TV Land Awards.

SANTA MONICA, CA: (L to R) Actors Ja’net Dubois, Johnny Carter, BernNadette Stanis, producer Norman … [+] Lear, Jimmie Walker and Ralph Carter, winners of the Impact Award for “Good Times” pose in the press room at the 2006 TV Land Awards at the Barker Hangar on March 19, 2006 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Said actor and comedian Flex Alexander, who worked with DuBois briefly on his series One on One: “You should have been given way more flowers while you were here, you helped pave the way for African American Actresses, you will be missed.”

“What a joy to have met Ja’Net Dubois, who became famous playing the role of Willona Woods on the hit 70s sitcom Good Times… Thank you for keeping this latch key kid entertained… condolences to her children #rip,” wrote The Real co-host Loni Love on Twitter.

“Sadly, we have lost another legend. #RIP to the lovely #JanetDubois. Her smile and laugh were infectious,” comedian DL Hughley tweeted.

DuBois had at least two children: Rani Dubois, and Raj Kristo Gupta, who died of cancer in 1987 at age 36.

