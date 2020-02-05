Google Fiber Discontinues TV Service For New Customers

Pedestrians walk past Google Inc.’s Fiber Space in downtown Austin, Texas, U.S., on Saturday, April … [+]
Google Fiber is getting out of the TV business.
In a blog, the company said it would no longer be offering its linear, cable-esque television service for new customers. Instead, Google Fiber will redirect new customers to other “over-the-top” streaming services, including Google’s own YouTube TV and FuboTV.
Existing Fiber TV customers will be able to continue to use the service. Before the changes, Google had been bundling its TV service, along with Fiber Internet, for about $130, after paying all set-up fees.
In December, Google Fiber added the option for new customers to sign up for YouTube TV when subscribing to the service. It also dropped its 100 Mbps plan to focus on gigabit internet connections.
In Google’s announcement, it also said it would add the option for new customers to sign up for OTT service, FuboTV. While FuboTV does offer many of the linear cable channels offered by YouTube TV, it offers more specialty sports channels and Latinx channels than Google’s OTT service.