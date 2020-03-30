Home Technology Google Forgoing April Fools’ Jokes This Year
Technology

Google Forgoing April Fools’ Jokes This Year

written by Forbes March 30, 2020
Google Forgoing April Fools’ Jokes This Year
CES 2020

Attendees wait in line to enter the Google Inc. play space at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., … [+] on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. Google said its digital assistant is used by more than 500 million people every month. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

© 2020 Bloomberg Finance LP

A longstanding Google tradition will be skipped this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an internal email written to managers at the company that was obtained by Business Insider, Google said it would abstain from participating in its annual ritual of sharing April Fools’ Day jokes across the company’s platforms.

The directive, shared by Google’s Chief Marketing Officer Lorraine Twohill, is intended to pay respect to those who are fighting COVID-19 and to achieve the company’s goal of being a helpful tool for those who are looking for relevant information in the midst of the pandemic.

The company said it has already nixed any April Fools’ efforts organized by Google’s centralized marketing team, but wants to ensure that all managers ensure that smaller April Fools’ Day pranks and easter eggs are also not published on April 1.

Google is not eliminating the tradition entirely, as Twohill said April Fools’ jokes were most likely coming back in 2021.

Google was one of the first tech companies to popularize the tradition of pranking internet users on April 1.

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

A Symbol Of Hope—Japan Adamant Olympics Will Go...

March 14, 2020

‘Hotshot Racing’ Promises To Bring The Best Of...

March 2, 2020

170 Sick In Yosemite, It Looks Like Norovirus

January 17, 2020

COVID-19 Is Hitting Operations IT Spending Hard

March 27, 2020

Two New Deep-Sea Shark Species Discovered

March 19, 2020

Email Startup Front Raises Rare $59 Million Round...

January 22, 2020

Watch How Fast Xbox Series X Loads A...

March 16, 2020

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Long-Term Review (Updated With...

January 12, 2020

Why Jeff Bezos Picked Instagram To Make A...

February 18, 2020

Google’s Machine Learning Is Making You More Effective...

February 11, 2020