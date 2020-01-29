Home Technology Google May Be Working On An All-In-One Business Messaging App
Technology

Google May Be Working On An All-In-One Business Messaging App

written by Forbes January 29, 2020
Google May Be Working On An All-In-One Business Messaging App
a report. It’s planning to pull together the likes of Gmail, Drive, Hangouts Meet and Hangouts Chat in one place, The Information reports.

The company is said to be currently testing the app internally. If it does see the light of day, it appears the service will be part of G Suite’s productivity tools. It seems Google has its sights set on the likes of Microsoft and that tech giant’s Office 365 app suite, and, in particular, Microsoft Teams. It might also be hoping to take on popular workplace instant messaging app Slack.

Teams and Slack both have voice and video calling features and integrate with other workplace services. G Suite is lacking those types of communication options, so if Google combines its messaging apps with Drive, that might open the door to better collaboration opportunities for its enterprise customers.

Google’s messaging app strategy is convoluted, however. Hangouts Meet and Chat are supposed to supplant Hangouts, which still exists for now. There’s also Google Duo, an Android RCS-based chat app (which confusingly is also called Chat), Android Messages and Google Voice. That’s a pretty eclectic and baffling group of services, many of which are incompatible with each other.

Google’s collection of communication apps has become so complicated that it’s hard to imagine it being able to untangle that mess anytime soon. Combining Gmail, Hangouts Meet and Chat might be a step towards streamlining them, however.

” readability=”49.121315192744″>

Daily Life In Gurugram Haryana

Google Hangouts Logo can be seen on a mobile Phone , on December 1, 2018. (Photo by Nasir … [+] Kachroo/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

NurPhoto via Getty Images

Google is developing an all-in-one business communication service that combines productivity tools and several messaging apps, according to a report. It’s planning to pull together the likes of Gmail, Drive, Hangouts Meet and Hangouts Chat in one place, The Information reports.

The company is said to be currently testing the app internally. If it does see the light of day, it appears the service will be part of G Suite’s productivity tools. It seems Google has its sights set on the likes of Microsoft and that tech giant’s Office 365 app suite, and, in particular, Microsoft Teams. It might also be hoping to take on popular workplace instant messaging app Slack.

Teams and Slack both have voice and video calling features and integrate with other workplace services. G Suite is lacking those types of communication options, so if Google combines its messaging apps with Drive, that might open the door to better collaboration opportunities for its enterprise customers.

Google’s messaging app strategy is convoluted, however. Hangouts Meet and Chat are supposed to supplant Hangouts, which still exists for now. There’s also Google Duo, an Android RCS-based chat app (which confusingly is also called Chat), Android Messages and Google Voice. That’s a pretty eclectic and baffling group of services, many of which are incompatible with each other.

Google’s collection of communication apps has become so complicated that it’s hard to imagine it being able to untangle that mess anytime soon. Combining Gmail, Hangouts Meet and Chat might be a step towards streamlining them, however.

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

NASA’s New Probe Skims The Sun And Astronomers...

December 4, 2019

A First Look At Samsung’s Provocative Galaxy S11

December 16, 2019

Cyber Monday 2019: Here Are The Best Deals...

December 2, 2019

Basing Drug Prices On Value Rather Than R&D

December 8, 2019

How A ‘Care Ecosystem’ Supports Dementia Patients And...

January 7, 2020

Costco Black Friday 2019: Here Are The Best...

November 29, 2019

Recovery In The Cloud: An Online Alternative To...

January 1, 2020

The Best Games Of 2019 (That You Might...

December 28, 2019

Do You Have Weekend Warrior Syndrome? Here Are...

December 6, 2019

Clayton Christensen, The Gentle Giant Of Innovation (1952–2020)

January 25, 2020