Google Now Lets You Shop From Search Results

According to Statista, the number of online shoppers in the US is expected to grow over 230 million by 2021. This statistic is even larger on a worldwide scale, considering the massive growth of e-commerce in the past decade.

There is no doubt that shopping is one of the most popular online activities nowadays. With that in mind, experts at Google are aiming to provide innovative solutions and make online shopping easier.

The company has recently released a new feature that allows users to shop through Google search results. The aim behind this update is to improve the shopping experience on Google search, mainly on mobile platforms.

More About the New Feature

Prior to this recent update, users could do a web search for shoes, clothing, or accessories and find dozens of links to different products and stores. However, the new mobile Google search feature adds a twist to the shopping experience.

The same search inquiry would now provide much more detailed results, including a new section that showcases the most popular products from related stores. Users can filter and browse these products and stores straight from the Google search tab.

Besides browsing the listed products, users can scroll through them to read customer reviews and gain more insight about specific items. This new feature will make it easier to find all the stores that offer a certain product and thus compare pricing and quality.

To make a purchase straight from Google search, all you have to do is click on the store you’re interested in and you will be taken to the product page. The new shopping-oriented feature is powered by Google’s massive search index, which features a wide database with over a million of online stores.

This database is constantly being refreshed, meaning the results are always relevant and up to date. Lastly, it is important to address that this new search feature was not designed to sell advertising space to retailers. On the contrary, retailers can showcase their products on Google search completely free of charge, as long as the product meets specific requirements.

Google’s Focus on Retail

It’s no secret that Google has turned its attention to the retail industry with the introduction of new shopping search features and Google Cloud services for retailers. One of the company’s main goals at the moment is to improve the overall shopping experience by making products more easily available to everyone.

Google’s long-term goal is to become the go-to platform to find everything and anything that’s not listed on Amazon. The company is thus far moving in the right direction. They have updated the Google Shopping homepage to provide a more personal experience based on users’ habits and purchases.

The homepage now has a price tracker, which was never available before. Lastly, Google has recently invested $163 million to acquire Pointy, a startup that helps physical retailers keep track of their in-store inventory. It’s fair to say that the company is focusing on both online and traditional means of shopping.

