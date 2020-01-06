Goop Spreads: Gwyneth Paltrow’s Brand Expands To Netflix, Sephora

The trailer suggests the show will be “leaning all the way into its reputation as a hub of kooky, 1-percenter experimentation,” according to Vanity Fair, and cover the more controversial topics Goop has been known and criticized for, like alternative medicines and psychic mediums.

CNBC first reported Goop’s entry into Sephora on Monday afternoon, and that its skin care line will be available in select stores beginning February 28.

Erin Cotter, Goop’s beauty and wellness general manager, said in a statement that Sephora is creating “an exciting new category of business for the modern consumer who is looking for beauty that fits in their wellness-oriented lifestyle.”

Goop claimed its revenue doubled year over year from 2017 to 2018, according to CNBC.

LVMH-owned Sephora has over 1,000 locations (comprised of standalone brick and mortar and shops inside J.C. Penney department stores) and will carry more Goop products over the coming months.

Netflix tweeted a teaser trailer for The Goop Lab, a six-part series launching January 24, to be hosted by Paltrow and company COO Elise Loehnen.

Big number: $250 million. That’s Goop’s most recent valuation, according to CNBC. The company’s outside investment totals $82 million.

Key background: Paltrow started Goop in 2008 as a newsletter focused on food and travel. Over the years, Goop transformed into a lifestyle wellness brand whose products — such as vaginal eggs, energy stickers and supplements for adrenal fatigue—have come under some scrutiny, with Goop eventually paying a $145,000 fine in September 2018 over misleading claims about the eggs⁠ (including one type the company said could prevent depression) though did not admit any liability in the settlement. Paltrow did go on to admit in November 2019 she had made some mistakes with Goop, and that the company employs scientists and regulatory experts to verify claims made by third-party product manufacturers.

Gwyneth Paltrow attends a Goop health summit in 2018.

Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Goop

