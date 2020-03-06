Got Alternative Assets In Your IRA? Watch Out.

Getty

Most people have their retirement accounts invested in stocks, bonds and mutual funds, but some invest in “unconventional” assets, basically anything that’s not publicly traded. For those investors, trouble could be brewing.

A new Government Accountability Office report says that the IRS is coming after IRAs holding unconventional assets. Do you have one of the 2 million IRAs that could be targeted?

The new report, IRS Could Better Inform Taxpayers about and Detect Noncompliance Related to Unconventional assets, includes a warning about the Internal Revenue Services’ 2019-2020 Priority Guidance Plan line item relating to IRAs: “The IRS told us that the new IRA regulations would address FMV [fair market value] for certain categories of hard-to-value unconventional assets.”

“If the Treasury does indeed put out new regulations, that could potentially have a monumental impact on self-directed IRAs,” says Warren Baker, a tax lawyer in Seattle who has advised clients on self-directed IRA investments including private equity and undeveloped land. (A self-directed IRA is one parked at a custodian that allows you to invest in unconventional assets). Baker’s biggest concern is that new rules could target certain types of assets, without adequately considering the collateral damage, including to 401Ks.

What are “unconventional” (aka alternative or nontraditional) assets? Real estate, private loans, bullion, bitcoin—those are all allowed in a tax-deferred IRA or a Roth IRA. But not all unconventional assets are kosher. You can’t put collectibles or insurance in an IRA or a Roth IRA.

What’s the danger of holding unconventional assets in your retirement accounts? Holding these assets triggers complex rules on prohibited transactions, unrelated business income tax and asset valuation. Failure to comply comes with draconian penalties. The punishment for “prohibited transactions” for example is brutal: Your entire IRA is disqualified, and its assets are considered distributed and taxable as of January 1 of the year of the forbidden transaction. What’s prohibited? Basically, any deal between the IRA and the IRA’s owner or his business entities or his immediate relatives.

One reason these accounts are an IRS target is their outsized balances. For IRAs with a reported fair market value greater than $5 million in tax year 2016 (about 9,000 IRAs), the IRS identified that about 25 percent of the total reported value was held in hard-to value unconventional assets. Yet the GAO estimates that only 2% (2 million) of all IRAs hold these unconventional assets, valued at at least $37 billion. The true amount is likely much higher because, of those IRAs reporting unconventional assets, 20% didn’t include their value. Also, these assets are inherently difficult to value.

The GAO said that the IRS needs to do more to help IRA owners with unconventional assets understand all the rules. The report calls for more educational materials for taxpayers, additional disclosures of “high-risk IRA asset types” and improved training for IRS auditors. While automated enforcement (computer matching) works for IRAs invested in conventional assets, the IRS relies on in-person audits of IRAs with alternative assets. From fiscal years 2012 to 2016, the IRS audited about 26,000 tax returns with these issues. The agency also started a compliance research project in February 2019 that runs through January 2021, digging in further.

The problems that can come with investing in unconventional assets aren’t limited to self-directed IRAs, Baker says. The same issues can apply to IRAs held at large brokerage firms. Anytime an IRA holds an entity that’s not a C-corporation (like an LLC, for example), UBTI can be a problem. In fact, some large brokerage firms have started filing UBTI tax returns (Form 990-T) on behalf of the IRAs they hold, much to the surprise of the IRA holders who then must pay the tax.

For more on an earlier GAO report, see Will Unconventional Assets Doom Your Retirement Or Save It, and for more tips from Baker on how to bulletproof your IRA, see IRAs Gone Wild: How To Invest In Private Equity, Real Estate, Gold.

