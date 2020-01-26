Grammy Award Winners 2020: Full List (Updating Live)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 20: Singer Amy Winehouse’s GRAMMY Awards are displayed at the … [+]
Getty Images
The sixty-second annual Grammy Awards have just kicked off in Los Angeles, and over the next eight hours, the Recording Academy will hand out trophies for the best songs, albums, performances and artists in over 80 different categories. The majority of those are awarded during what is called the Premiere Ceremony, which is not televised. Only major verticals, such as the big four (Album, Record and Song of the Year and Best New Artist) and a handful of others typically populated by superstars are presented during the live telecast.
Going into the 2020 Grammys, Lizzo is the top nominee, with eight chances to win Behind her are fellow newcomers Lil Nas X and Billie Eilish, who both earned half a dozen nods.
Here is the full list of nominees. Winners will be shared and marked in bold as they are announced.
Best Country Solo Performance
- “All Your’n” – Tyler Childers
- “Girl Goin’ Nowhere” – Ashley McBryde
- “Ride Me Back Home” – Willie Nelson
- “God’s Country” – Blake Shelton
- “Bring My Flowers Now” – Tanya Tucker
Best Country Song
- “Bring My Flowers Now”
Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
- “Girl Goin’ Nowhere”
Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde, songwriters (Ashley McBryde)
- “It All Comes Out in the Wash”
Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna & Liz Rose, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
- “Some of It”
Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson, songwriters (Eric Church)
- “Speechless”
Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Dan + Shay)
Best Dance Recording
- “Linked” – Bonobo
Simon Green, producer; Bonobo, mixer
- “Got to Keep On” – The Chemical Brothers
The Chemical Brothers, producers; Steve Dub Jones & Tom Rowlands, mixers
- “Piece of Your Heart” – Meduza featuring Goodboys
Simone Giani, Luca De Gregorio & Mattia Vitale, producers; Simone Giani, Luca De Gregorio & Mattia Vitale, mixers
- “Underwater” – Rüfüs Du Sol
Jason Evigan & Rüfüs Du Sol, producers; Cassian Stewart-Kasimba, mixer
- “Midnight Hour” – Skrillex & Boys Noize featuring Ty Dolla $ign
Boys Noize & Skrillex, producers; Skrillex, mixer
Best Dance/Electronic Album
- LP5 – Apparat
- No Geography – The Chemical Brothers
- Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape) – Flume
- Solace – Rüfüs Du Sol
- Weather – Tycho
Best Music Video
- “We’ve Got to Try” – The Chemical Brothers
Ninian Doff, video director; Ellie Fry, video producer
- “This Land” – Gary Clark Jr.
Savanah Leaf, video director; Jason Cole, Danielle Hinde, Alicia Martinez & Devin Sarno, video producers, video producers
- “Cellophane” – FKA Twigs
Andrew Thomas Huang, video director; Alex Chamberlain, video producer
- “Old Town Road” (Official Movie) – Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus
Calmatic, video director; Candice Dragonas, Melissa Larsen & Saul Levitz, video producers
- “Glad He’s Gone” – Tove Lo
Vania Heymann & Gal Muggia: video directors; Natan Schottenfels: video producer
Best Music Film
- Homecoming – Beyoncé
Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Ed Burke, video directors; Steve Pamon & Erinn Williams, video producers
- David Crosby: Remember My Name – David Crosby
A.J. Eaton, video director; Cameron Crowe, Michele Farinola & Greg Mariotti, video producers
- Birth of the Cool – (Miles Davis)
Stanley Nelson, video director; Nicole London, video producer
- Shangri-La – Various artists
Morgan Neville, video director; Emma Baiada, video producer
- Anima – Thom Yorke
Paul Thomas Anderson, video director; Paul Thomas Anderson, Erica Frauman & Sara Murphy, video producers
Best Remixed Recording
- “I Rise” (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix)
Tracy Young, remixer (Madonna)
- “Mother’s Daughter” (Wuki Remix)
Wuki, remixer (Miley Cyrus)
- “The One” (High Contrast Remix)
Lincoln Barrett, remixer (Jorja Smith)
- “Swim” (Ford. Remix)
Luc Bradford, remixer (Mild Minds)
- “Work It” (Soulwax Remix)
David Gerard C Dewaele & Stephen Antoine C Dewaele, remixers (Marie Davidson)
Best Song Written for Visual Media
- “The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy” (from Toy Story 4)
Randy Newman, songwriter (Chris Stapleton)
- “Girl in the Movies” (from Dumplin’)
Dolly Parton & Linda Perry, songwriters (Dolly Parton)
- “I’ll Never Love Again (Film Version)” (from A Star Is Born)
Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Aaron Raitiere, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)
- “Spirit” (from The Lion King)
Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie & Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriter (Beyoncé)
- “Suspirium” (from Suspiria)
Thom Yorke, songwriter (Thom Yorke)
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
- The Lion King: The Songs – Various Artists
Jon Favreau & Hans Zimmer, compilation producers
- Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Various Artists
Quentin Tarantino, compilation producer; Mary Ramos, music supervisor
- Rocketman – Taron Egerton
Giles Martin, compilation producer
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – Various Artists
Spring Aspers & Dana Sano, compilation producers; Kier Lehman, music supervisor
- A Star Is Born – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Paul “DJWS” Blair, Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Nick Monson, Lukas Nelson Mark Nilan Jr. & Benjamin Rice, compilation producers; Julianne Jordan & Julia Michels, music supervisors
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
- Avengers: Endgame – Alan Silvestri, composer
- Chernobyl – Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer
- Game of Thrones: Season 8 – Ramin Djawadi, composer
- The Lion King – Hans Zimmer, composer
- Mary Poppins Returns – Marc Shaiman, composer
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)
- Beastie Boys Book – Various artists; Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt & Dan Zitt, producers
- Becoming – Michelle Obama
- I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years as a Two-Time Cancer Survivor – Eric Alexandrakis
- Mr. Know-It-All – John Waters
- Sekou Andrews & The String Theory – Sekou Andrews & The String Theory
Best New Age Album
- Fairy Dreams – David Arkenstone
- Homage to Kindness – David Darling
- Wings – Peter Kater
- Verve – Sebastian Plano
- Deva – Deva Premal
Best Bluegrass Album
- Tall Fiddler – Michael Cleveland
- Live in Prague, Czech Republic – Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
- Toil, Tears & Trouble – The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys
- Royal Traveller – Missy Raines
- If You Can’t Stand the Heat – Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen
Best Folk Album
- My Finest Work Yet – Andrew Bird
- Rearrange My Heart – Che Apalache
- Patty Griffin – Patty Griffin
- Evening Machines – Gregory Alan Isakov
- Front Porch – Joy Williams
Best Reggae Album
- Rapture – Koffee
- As I Am – Julian Marley
- The Final Battle: Sly & Robbie vs. Roots Radics – Sly and Robbie & Roots Radics
- Mass Manipulation – Steel Pulse
- More Work to Be Done – Third World
Best Contemporary Blues Album
- This Land – Gary Clark Jr.
- Venom & Faith – Larkin Poe
- Brighter Days – Robert Randolph and the Family Band
- Somebody Save Me – Sugaray Rayford
- Keep On – Southern Avenue
Best Traditional Blues Album
- Kingfish – Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
- Tall, Dark, and Handsome – Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men
- Sitting on Top of the Blues – Bobby Rush
- Baby, Please Come Home – Jimmie Vaughan
- Spectacular Class – Jontavious Willis
Best Regional Roots Music Album
- Kalawai‘anui – Amy Hānaialiʻi
- When It’s Cold – Cree Round Dance Songs – Northern Cree
- Good Time – Ranky Tanky
- Recorded Live at the 2019 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival – Rebirth Brass Band
- Hawaiian Lullaby – Various artists; Imua Garza & Kimié Miner, producers
Best Children’s Album
- Ageless: Songs for the Child Archetype – Jon Samson
- Flying High! – Caspar Babypants
- I Love Rainy Days – Daniel Tashian
- The Love – Alphabet Rockers
- Winterland – The Okee Dokee Brothers
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
- Ancestral Recall – Christian Scott
- Star People Nation – Theo Croker
- Beat Music! Beat Music! Beat Music! – Mark Guiliana
- Elevate – Lettuce
- Mettavolution – Rodrigo y Gabriela
Best Instrumental Composition
- “Begin Again”
Fred Hersch, composer (Fred Hersch & The WDR Big Band Conducted by Vince Mendoza)
- “Crucible for Crisis”
Brian Lynch, composer (Brian Lynch Big Band)
- “Love, a Beautiful Force”
Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra)
- Star Wars: “Galaxy’s Edge (Symphonic Suite)”
John Williams, composer (John Williams)
- “Walkin’ Funny”
Christian McBride, composer (Christian McBride)
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
- “Blue Skies”
Kris Bowers, arranger (Kris Bowers)
- “Hedwig’s Theme”
John Williams, arranger (Anne-Sophie Mutter & John Williams)
- “La Novena”
Emilio Solla, arranger (Emilio Solla Tango Jazz Orchestra)
- “Love, a Beautiful Force”
Vince Mendoza, arranger (Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra)
- “Moon River”
Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
- All Night Long
Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier featuring Jules Buckley, Take 6 & Metropole Orkest)
Geoff Keezer, arranger (Sara Gazarek)
- Marry Me a Little
Cyrille Aimee & Diego Figueiredo, arrangers (Cyrille Aimée)
- Over the Rainbow
Vince Mendoza, arranger (Trisha Yearwood)
- 12 Little Spells (Thoracic Spine)
Esperanza Spalding, arranger (Esperanza Spalding)
Best Jazz Vocal Album
- Thirsty Ghost – Sara Gazarek
- Love & Liberation – Jazzmeia Horn
- Alone Together – Catherine Russell
- 12 Little Spells – Esperanza Spalding
- Screenplay – The Tierney Sutton Band
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
- In the Key of the Universe – Joey DeFrancesco
- The Secret Between the Shadow and the Soul – Branford Marsalis Quartet
- Christian McBride’s New Jawn – Christian McBride
- Finding Gabriel – Brad Mehldau
- Come What May – Joshua Redman Quartet
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
- Triple Helix – Anat Cohen Tentet
- Dancer in Nowhere – Miho Hazama [ja]
- Hiding Out – Mike Holober & The Gotham Jazz Orchestra
- The Omni-American Book Club – Brian Lynch Big Band
- One Day Wonder – Terraza Big Band
Best Latin Jazz Album
- Antidote – Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band
- Sorte!: Music By John Finbury – Thalma de Freitas with Vitor Gonçalves, John Patitucci, Chico Pinheiro, Rogerio Boccato & Duduka Da Fonseca
- Una noche con Rubén Blades – Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis & Rubén Blades
- Carib – David Sánchez
- Sonero: The Music of Ismael Rivera – Miguel Zenón
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
- “Elsewhere” – Melissa Aldana, soloist
- “Sozinho” – Randy Brecker, soloist
- “Tomorrow Is the Question” – Julian Lage, soloist
- “The Windup” – Branford Marsalis, soloist
- “Sightseeing” – Christian McBride, soloist
Best Recording Package
- Anónimas & resilientes
Luisa María Arango, Carlos Dussan, Manuel García-Orozco & Juliana Jaramillo-Buenaventura, art directors (Voces Del Bullerengue)
- Chris Cornell
Barry Ament, Jeff Ament, Jeff Fura & Joe Spix, art directors (Chris Cornell)
- Hold That Tiger
Andrew Wong & Fongming Yang, art directors (The Muddy Basin Ramblers)
Aaron Anderson & Eric Timothy Carlson, art directors (Bon Iver)
- Intellexual
Irwan Awalludin, art director (Intellexual)
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
Stanley Donwood & Tchocky, art directors (Thom Yorke)
- Gold in Brass Age
Amanda Chiu, Mark Farrow & David Gray, art directors (David Gray)
- 1963: New Direction
Josh Cheuse, art director (John Coltrane)
- The Radio Recordings 1939–1945
Marek Polewski, art director (Wilhelm Furtwängler & Berliner Philharmoniker)
- Woodstock: Back to the Garden – The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive
Masaki Koike, art director (Various artists)
Best Album Notes
- The Complete Cuban Jam Sessions
Judy Cantor-Navas, album notes writer (Various artists)
- The Gospel According to Malaco
Robert Marovich, album notes writer (Various artists)
- Pedal Steel + Four Corners
Brendan Greaves, album notes writer (Terry Allen And The Panhandle Mystery Band)
- Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection
Jeff Place, album notes writer (Pete Seeger)
- Stax ’68: A Memphis Story
Steve Greenberg, album notes writer (Various artists)
Best Historical Album
- The Girl from Chickasaw County – The Complete Capitol Masters
Andrew Batt & Kris Maher, compilation producers; Simon Gibson, mastering engineer (Bobbie Gentry)
- The Great Comeback: Horowitz at Carnegie Hall
Robert Russ, compilation producer; Andreas K. Meyer & Jennifer Nulsen, mastering engineers (Vladimir Horowitz)
- Kanyo Ongaku: Japanese Ambient, Environmental & New Age Music 1980–1990
Spencer Doran, Yosuke Kitazawa, Douglas Mcgowan & Matt Sullivan, compilation producers; John Baldwin, mastering engineer (Various artists)
- Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection
Jeff Place & Robert Santelli, compilation producers; Pete Reiniger, mastering engineer (Pete Seeger)
- Woodstock: Back to the Garden – The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive
Brian Kehew, Steve Woolard & Andy Zax, compilation producers; Dave Schultz, mastering engineer (Various artists)
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
- All These Things
Tchad Blake, Adam Greenspan & Roderick Shearer, engineers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Thomas Dybdahl)
Chris “Shaggy” Ascher, Jaycen Joshua & David Pizzimenti, engineers; Chris Athens, mastering engineer (Ella Mai)
- Run Home Slow
Paul Butler & Sam Teskey, engineers; Joe Carra, mastering engineer (The Teskey Brothers)
Tom Elmhirst, Ben Kane & Jeremy Most, engineers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Emily King)
- When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Rob Kinelski & Finneas O’Connell, engineers; John Greenham, mastering engineer (Billie Eilish)
Best Immersive Audio Album
- Chain Tripping
Luke Argilla, immersive audio engineer; Jurgen Scharpf, immersive audio mastering engineer; Jona Bechtolt, Claire L. Evans & Rob Kieswetter, immersive audio producers (Yacht)
- Kverndokk: Symphonic Dances
Jim Anderson, immersive audio engineer; Robert C. Ludwig, immersive audio mastering engineer; Ulrike Schwarz, immersive audio producer (Ken-David Masur & Stavanger Symphony Orchestra)
Morten Lindberg, immersive audio engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive audio mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive audio producer (Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene & Nidarosdomens Jentekor)
- The Orchestral Organ
Keith O. Johnson, immersive audio engineer; Keith O. Johnson, immersive audio mastering engineer; Marina A. Ledin & Victor Ledin, immersive audio producers (Jan Kraybill)
- The Savior
Bob Clearmountain, immersive audio engineer; Bob Ludwig, immersive audio mastering engineer; Michael Marquart & Dave Way, immersive audio producers (A Bad Think)